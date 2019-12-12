Over the last six years, The Game Awards has grown into one of the most significant annual events in the video game industry. This year’s awards were highly competitive, but it appeared going in that Control and Death Stranding were most likely to get the nod. In a surprising twist, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice took home Game of the Year.

Here is the full list of winners announced at this year’s show.

Note: Bold and CAPS indicate winners

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

DEATH STRANDING (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

DISCO ELYSIUM (ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

Best Art Direction

CONTROL (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)

DEATH STRANDING (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Audio Design

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb (The Outer Worlds)

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden (Control)

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz (Gears 5)

MADS MIKKELSEN AS CLIFF (Death Stranding)

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling (Control)

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

GRIS (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)

Kind Worlds (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts)

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

FORTNITE (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Mobile Game

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribland)

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

BEAT SABER (Beat Games)

Blood & Truth (SIE London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Action Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Astral (PlatinumGames/Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

DEVIL MAY CRY 5 (Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best Role-playing Game

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

DISCO ELYSIUM (ZA/UM)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo Games)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Samurai Showdown (SNK Corporation/Athlon Games)

SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE (Bandai Namco Studios, Sora Ltd./Nintendo)

Best Family Game

LUIGI’S MANSION 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventures (Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios, Sora, Ltd/Nintendo)

Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox Interactive)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)

FIRE EMBLEM: THREE HOUSES (Intelligent Systems, Koei Temco/Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game

CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED (Beenox/Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (ES Sports/Electronic Arts)

Best Multiplayer Game

APEX LEGENDS (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software/2K Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Best Independent Game

Baba is You (Hempuli)

DISCO ELYSIUM (ZA/UM)

Katana Zero (Askiisoft/Devolver Digital)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Fresh Indie Game

ZA/UM FOR DISCO ELYSIUM

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

DESTINY 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

E-sports Game of the Year

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment/Activision)

