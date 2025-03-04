 Skip to main content
Nintendo wants fans to race one million laps in Mario Kart 8

A blue shell in Mario Kart 8.
Nintendo

While the upcoming Mario Kart is among the most highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn’t ready to hand over the trophy just yet. In celebration of Mario Day (March 10), Nintendo invites fans to participate in a community event to total one million laps across its various courses. You have between March 7 and March 17 to do this, and Nintendo is even giving away a 14-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online so fans can take part.

The prize for burning rubber around the tracks is up to 310 Platinum Points. It’s easy to join, too; all you have to do is boot up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe during the event window and select Online Play Tournaments > Search by Code. Enter 1152-2501-4827 and start racing.

You’ll need to play online with other racers for this, but that works in your favor. The laps are counted based on the number of players in a race, so a three-lap race with 12 players would count as 36 total laps. By that metric, it won’t take long at all to reach a million — especially if you play on the seven-lap Baby Park or one of the higher-lap courses.

Birdo sails through the sky in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Yoshi's Island course.
Nintendo

Nintendo has introduced a Super Mario-themed tote and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe License Holder as two potential physical rewards you can redeem your points for.

The million-lap community challenge is just one way the company invites fans to celebrate its most iconic character. Nintendo really went all-out for 2025, including a custom JetBlue airliner nicknamed the Cloudtop Cruiser with depictions of Mario characters along the sides of the plane (and playable Mario games onboard the flight itself.)

Nintendo is also offering sweepstakes to Super Nintendo World, and the Alarmo clock goes on sale March 9.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
