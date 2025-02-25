The best puzzle games on PC

When it isn’t a puzzle in and of itself to get the best PC games running on your rig, the PC is also the best platform to play puzzle games. With a huge selection of AAA and indie games all pushing the limits of what a puzzle game even looks like, it is difficult to narrow down which ones are the best of the best. Just like rounding up the best FPS games on PC, we’ve thought long and hard to give our final solution for the best puzzle games you can play on PC.
Our list includes classic and modern games, but there are even more upcoming PC games that could end up on this list in the future.