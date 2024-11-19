 Skip to main content
Everything we know about Control 2

Jesse from Control stands in front of a red backdrop.
Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake 2 was the game that fully connected the entire Remedy universe, but it all started with Control. Set in The Oldest House, home of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Jesse Faden became the new director as she used her transforming gun and powers to defeat the Hiss. A DLC chapter connected her with Alan Wake, and now another piece of DLC for Alan Wake 2 has shifted the focus back on the FBC. Control 2 is the next chapter of this dark and paranormal story unlike anything else on our list of upcoming video games. It will still be a while before we return to the world of altered items of objects of power, so thankfully we have games like Civilization VII and Assassin’s Creed Shadows to hold us over, but there’s nothing that can scratch that specific itch Control did. This is our declassified document on everything we know about Control 2.

If you’re still on the lookout for the best upcoming PS5 games, we’ve got you covered there too.

Release speculation

Jesse from Control stands in front of a red backdrop.
Remedy Entertainment

There’s no word on when Control 2 will launch as of now. The game was first officially announced at the end of 2022 when it was first entering production, but in October of 2023 revealed that the game was still only in its “proof-of-concept” stage. Based on that, we might not see Control 2 until 2026 or later.

Platforms

Jesse Fayden flying through red mist in Control.
Remedy Entertainment

Remedy games since Quantum Break have never been platform-exclusive and we don’t anticipate that changing for Control 2. You should expect to see it on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC at least, but possibly Switch 2 as well.

Trailers

Jesse uses telekinesis in Control.
Remedy Entertainment

No footage for Control 2 has been shared yet, but it sounds like Remedy may be ready to show us the game soon based on how much it is talking about it. Who we play as, where, and what we’ll be doing is all up in the air.

Gameplay

News from our Capital Markets day:

🔦 Alan Wake 2 has sold over 1.8M units
🔻 Control Ultimate Edition will release on Mac February 12th, 2025
💥 Control 2 will be an action RPG
🎁 Control will receive a free update in early 2025, unlocking some previously released content

🔎… pic.twitter.com/AX1jqpNTkt

&mdash; Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 19, 2024

The only concrete detail we know about Control 2‘s gameplay is that it will be an action RPG. This was revealed by Remedy Entertainment itself, which lines up with how the first game played. It will also have a budget of approximately $52.9 million. This is low for most modern games, but quite a bit more than the first game’s $30 million budget.

Control 2 will almost certainly still be a third-person shooter with various weapon modes, psychic powers, and skill trees. How Remedy expands on those elements or what it decides to add is yet to be seen.

Preorder

There will be no preorder details until Control 2 has a solid release date. As soon as they are available, we will update this article.

