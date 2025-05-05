EA Sports FC Mobile will stream select soccer games in-app for free

EA Sports has partnered up with Major League Soccer to stream four select live matches through EA Sports FC Mobile via the in-game FCM TV portal, completely for free. The matches will air simultaneously with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and tuning in through the app will reward players with in-game currency and a one-month free trial to MLS Season Pass.

Two matches will air in May, and another two in September. The first match is Saturday, May 10 between LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 PM ET, and players are invited to play each match-up in-game before the game itself airs. Pit the two teams against each other and try to figure out who will come out on top in the real thing (or not — you get the rewards as long as you watch the game.)

The second match is May 17 between Atlanta United FC and the Philadelphia Union, again at 7:30 PM ET. The two dates and match-ups of the two games in September haven’t been announced yet, but will be shared later in the year.

Apple signed a 10-year rights package with MLS in 2023, but the ratings have been lower than expected, with even pickleball scoring more viewers. Major League Soccer hopes this deal will cahnge that. “This collaboration with EA SPORTS and Apple TV underscores MLS’s commitment to pushing boundaries, innovation and fan-first experiences,” said Camilo Durana, Executive VP at Major League Soccer. “By bringing select live MLS Season Pass matches to EA SPORTS FC Mobile, we’re reaching new and digitally native audiences around the world and continuing to broaden the way we’re building relationships with fans.”

EA Sports FC, along with Apex Legends, were two of the cited reasons for EA’s latest wave of mass layoffs last week. In response to its performance, EA just launched the first-ever EA Sports FC paid season pass, which brings with it cosmetics, in-game currency, and more.