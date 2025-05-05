 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

EA Sports FC Mobile will stream select soccer games in-app for free

By
A player dribbles a ball in EA Sports FC 24.
EA

EA Sports has partnered up with Major League Soccer to stream four select live matches through EA Sports FC Mobile via the in-game FCM TV portal, completely for free. The matches will air simultaneously with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and tuning in through the app will reward players with in-game currency and a one-month free trial to MLS Season Pass.

Two matches will air in May, and another two in September. The first match is Saturday, May 10 between LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 PM ET, and players are invited to play each match-up in-game before the game itself airs. Pit the two teams against each other and try to figure out who will come out on top in the real thing (or not — you get the rewards as long as you watch the game.)

Recommended Videos

The second match is May 17 between Atlanta United FC and the Philadelphia Union, again at 7:30 PM ET. The two dates and match-ups of the two games in September haven’t been announced yet, but will be shared later in the year.

Apple signed a 10-year rights package with MLS in 2023, but the ratings have been lower than expected, with even pickleball scoring more viewers. Major League Soccer hopes this deal will cahnge that. “This collaboration with EA SPORTS and Apple TV underscores MLS’s commitment to pushing boundaries, innovation and fan-first experiences,” said Camilo Durana, Executive VP at Major League Soccer. “By bringing select live MLS Season Pass matches to EA SPORTS FC Mobile, we’re reaching new and digitally native audiences around the world and continuing to broaden the way we’re building relationships with fans.”

Related

EA Sports FC, along with Apex Legends, were two of the cited reasons for EA’s latest wave of mass layoffs last week. In response to its performance, EA just launched the first-ever EA Sports FC paid season pass, which brings with it cosmetics, in-game currency, and more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best EA games of all time
Cal holding a double bladed lightsaber about to fight an enemy.

EA is one of the biggest publishers in the Western gaming market. They employ thousands of developers across dozens of studios to create games of nearly all sizes, types, and genres. Being around since nearly the beginning of the gaming medium itself, their catalog of games is one of the largest in the industry, and it only continues to grow as their teams produce more and more titles. However, they have earned a somewhat poor reputation in recent years among gamers for how they have treated some of their studios and franchises.

As much hate as the company gets, there's no denying the fact that some of gaming's greatest games and franchises come from EA. In recent years they've even managed to start repairing their image in many gamer's eyes thanks to pulling back on predatory business practices, supporting and improving games that were not well received at launch, and even giving us some traditional single-player experiences. EA might have a few series they're most known for, but they make games for just about every market. Here's what we consider to be the best EA games of all time.

Read more
EA acquires Super Mega Baseball studio as it doubles down on sports games
Super Mega Baseball 3

EA has acquired Metalhead Software, the studio behind the Super Mega Baseball series, as the video game developer doubles down on sports games.

Metalhead Software, an independent studio, most recently developed and published Super Mega Baseball 3. The game was a hit with critics that gained a niche following last summer. EA Sports Executive Vice President Cam Weber says that the deal will help the developer grow its brand of sports game.

Read more
EA just made a genius mobile gaming power play with Glu Mobile acquisition
Kim Kardashian Hollywood

Electronic Arts has been on a buying spree for the last few months – but its latest purchase was an absolutely essential one.

The publisher announced plans Monday to acquire Glu Mobile in a deal worth $2.1 billion. It’s a pairing that might not make sense at first. Why, after all, would the company behind Madden, Mass Effect, and Battlefield want a mobile gaming company best known for fare like Design Home, Diner Dash, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood?

Read more