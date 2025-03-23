Painkiller: release window, trailers, gameplay, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Release window Platforms Trailers Gameplay Preorder

There are a few big franchises that stick out when thinking of the best FPS games of all time, but an often overlooked one is Painkiller. A bit like Doom: The Dark Ages, this upcoming video game is not a remake but a new entry that reimagines the series, though the story has never been much of a focus. This isn’t going to be like other FPS games like Borderlands 4 where you have a ton of RPG systems and skills, but more focused on fast-paced action. If you’ve been craving a taste of that classic FPS action, let’s see if this new Painkiller will bring the pain.

Release window

Painkiller is coming sooner than expected. It is set to arrive sometime in Fall 2025.

Platforms

Painkiller has been confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There will not be last-generation ports or a Switch version. It is possible that it could come to the Switch 2 later, though.

Trailers

This new Painkiller, which shares the name with the original, was revealed at the Future Games Show in March 2025. The announcement trailer is less than a minute long but is packed with gameplay. While we expect the story to remain light, we do know that the premise is that the player character has been trapped in Purgatory and given a chance by the Voice of the Creator to become a Champion and defeat Azazel before he can unleash his demons on the Earth. If you can succeed, you will earn your salvation.

Gameplay

The gameplay shown off in the trailer was heavily edited but showcases the speed and gore Painkiller is going for. There are already a host of weapons on display, from pistols and rifles to grenade launchers and some sort of fire beam weapon. Enemies are all the demonic minions of Azazel and come in all kinds of grotesque shapes and sizes that would be right at home in a Doom game.

Movement is also emphasized, with jumps, dashes, and grapples shown off to zip around the environments.

What is new here is that this Painkiller will be playable either solo or in online co-op with up to three players (or AI bots). But each person isn’t necessarily just a carbon copy of the same player. You will choose one of four characters; Ink, Void, Sol, and Roch, who each have different perks and stats. To further customize your character, there are also tarot cards that enhance various aspects of your build and can be used in conjunction with your partner’s cards for greater effect.

Preorder

Until we get a firm release date, there are no preorder options for Painkiller. That said, you can still wishlist the game to get updates or check back as we update this article as more information comes out.