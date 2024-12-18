 Skip to main content
Dying Light: The Beast: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

By
A giant zombie getting shot with a grenade in Dying Light: The Beast.
Techland

There’s no zombie game quite like Dying Light. The series combines first-person action with a fast, fluid, and satisfying parkour system that makes running from zombies just as much fun as drop-kicking them. There are tons of other great first-person games to look forward to, like Doom: The Dark Ages and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but the zombie genre doesn’t have many upcoming video games on the way. Except for Dying Light: The Beast, that is. This is a new adventure in the Dying Light world, but features a familiar face for fans of the original. Lace up your shoes and make sure to get inside before dark as we run through everything we know about Dying Light: The Beast.

Release date window

A crowd of zombies lit by a fire in Dying Light: The Beast.
Techland

The current release window for Dying Light: The Beast is summer 2025.

Platforms

Kyle Crane in Dying Light: The Beast.
Techland

Dying Light: The Beast will be coming to almost every platform on the market. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Sorry Switch players, but maybe it will come to the Switch 2.

Trailers

Dying Light: The Beast was announced at Gamescom 2024 with a quick trailer bringing us back into the franchise’s world, but to a new location called Castor Woods. After a cool and horrific opening focusing on some soldiers being hunted, we find that the protagonist from the first game, Kyle Crane, is back. After being held captive for over a decade, he has been infused with zombie DNA that has given him the ability to turn into the titular beast. Now free, he begins a quest for revenge on the ones who held and experimented on him.

We got our second look at the game from The Game Awards 2024 with the Meet The Baron trailer. As you would expect, it focuses on a character called The Baron monologuing about “the code of nature” while watching Crane being experimented on. It doesn’t give us much new in terms of plot details, but we at least know who the focus of Crane’s revenge will be.

Gameplay

A zombie leaps towards a player in Dying Light: The Beast.
Techland

Dying Light: The Beast is somewhere between a full sequel and DLC. The developers have stated that the game will be 18 hours or more after it grew too ambitious to be just DLC for Dying Light 2. With that, we know the base mechanics will be built from what was found in Dying Light 2. First-person melee, shooting, and parkour are all the main focus. We don’t know the size of this new map, but it will be a completely open region with vehicles, urban areas, and dark and scary woods. Speaking of dark, the nighttime mechanic where zombies become incredibly deadly and aggressive will make a return.

The biggest change will be the ability to use your beast powers to boost your strength, agility, and stamina. This beast form will have a unique skill tree you can invest in while fighting and exploring the new open world and meeting the new factions. You will be able to help (or refuse to help) these factions.

There are also teases of another beast stalking the woods, but we don’t know if that’s another experiment like Crane or something worse.

Preorder

A crowd of zombies lit by a fire in Dying Light: The Beast.
Techland

For most people, Dying Light: The Beast is not available for preorder just yet. However, anyone who already owns the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2 will automatically get Dying Light: The Beast for free when it releases since it was originally meant to be DLC included in that package. For everyone else, you can wish list the game and keep an eye on this article, which will be updated when we have more information.

