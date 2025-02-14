 Skip to main content
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

THe mimic peaking out of a box in Secret of the Mimic.
Steel Wool Games

If you’ve lost count of how many Five Nights at Freddy’s games there are at this point, we wouldn’t blame you. This series is home to some of the best horror games ever made, starting out as just a humble indie game on PC and turning into a multi-media franchise that is on the level of Resident Evil or The Last of Us. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic is the 11th mainline entry in the series, and yet fans are still just as excited for it as the last 10 games. This game promises new story revelations, expanded gameplay, and plenty of jump scares so let’s see if we can survive even a single night going over everything we know about the upcoming video game, Secret of the Mimic.

This game isn’t coming to all platforms, so be sure to check our lists of upcoming PS5 games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, upcoming Switch games, and upcoming PC games to see all the best games coming to your favorite platform.

Release date

A fazbear van in Secret of the Mimic.
Steel Wool Games

Secret of the Mimic already has a release date and will arrive on June 13, 2025.

Platforms

A shadowy mascot in Secret of the Mimic.
Steel Wool Games

Unfortunately for Xbox and Nintendo fans, Secret of the Mimic is not coming to all platforms. It will launch on PS5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games.

Trailers

The first footage for Secret of the Mimic came during the February State of Play showcase where we got a short gameplay trailer. This time, we will be exploring an abandoned workshop called Murray’s Costume Manor attempting to solve a mystery left by its missing owner. The player is sent in to retrieve some technology he was developing prior to vanishing for the Fazbear corporation. This technology is the titular Mimic, which is an endoskeleton that is designed to fit within any animatronic and become that character. It just so happens that also includes inhabiting your greatest fear.

We don’t know who our character is or how they connect to the wider lore of the series, but odds are discovering that will be the main appeal of the game.

Gameplay

An animatronic attacking in Secret of the Mimic.
Steel Wool Games

We see a few moments of gameplay in the trailer, but it is enough to get a good idea of what to expect. Secret of the Mimic appears to be in the same structure of Security Breach, which opened up the exploration and freedom of movement from the more fixed perspective the series had prior.

The footage shows the player exploring the environment, manipulating switches, and interacting with some terminals. Stealth will be a major focus as we see the Mimic in multiple costumes patroling and pursuing the player. We will have access to some distraction tools to draw Mimc away in bad situations. There will also be chase sequences and plenty of in-your-face jump scares to look forward to.

Preorder

You can secure your preorder of Secret of the Mimic on the PlayStation store via the store page here. There are no versions to pick from, however, PlayStation Plus subscribers get a 10% discount.

