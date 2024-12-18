Onimusha: Way of the Sword: release date window, trailers, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Release date window Platforms Trailers Gameplay Preorder

Gamers are used to waiting exceptionally long for new entries in beloved franchises. We’re still waiting for the likes of Grand Theft Auto 6 and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, after all. One new upcoming video game we can add to that list is Onimusha: Way of the Sword. For those who loved this series on the PS2, it will no doubt be one of the most exciting upcoming PlayStation 5 games to look out for. If you’re new to the series, or a bit rusty, let’s fill our Oni Gauntlet with all the information we have about Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

If you are having trouble keeping track of all the upcoming Xbox Series X games, upcoming PC games, and upcoming Switch games, check out our lists to stay up to date.

Recommended Videos

Release date window

Onimusha: Way of the Sword currently has a release window of 2026. For now, that’s as specific as we can be.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Platforms

Onimusha: Way of the Sword will hit PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it becomes available.

Trailers

Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Our first trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword came during The Game Awards 2024. This brief teaser revealed the return of the Oni Gauntlet in the hands of a new protagonist. Based on the game’s official description, we learn a few more details, but not much. The game will take place in Kyoto during the Edo period after an evil force called Malice has allowed the series’ classic foes known as Genma to overtake the city.

As for our new hero, all we know is that he is supposedly looking for his reason to fight.

Gameplay

The major difference we see in gameplay with Onimusha: Way of the Sword from previous entries is the lack of a fixed camera. Those old games played somewhat like Resident Evil games, while this new one will be fully 3D and more action-heavy. So far, only the standard sword was shown, but the series typically has a wider range of weapon options.

Preorder

2026 is quite a ways away yet, and no specific date means you can’t preorder Onimusha: Way of the Sword. For now, the best you can do is wishlist the game and keep an eye on this article for updates.