Onimusha returns with a surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2024

By
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024
Updated less than 15 minutes ago

The first new entry in Capcom’s samurai horror franchise in 18 years, Onimusha: Way of the Sword took everyone by surprise with its return at The Game Awards 2024. A brief trailer gave us a taste of Way of the Sword‘s bloody combat that we can expect when it releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2026.

With no hints or lead-up, the trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword opens with a slow reveal of Kyoto during the early Edo period. It is only when we see the telltale floating souls absorbed into the iconic Oni Gauntlet that it becomes clear that this is part of that long-dormant series. The trailer features no text or dialogue until the very end, but plenty of action. The majority of the footage appears to be gameplay of various finishing moves, as well as some quick clashes against massive mythological foes called Genma that are transformed by a force called Malice.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

As the title and 2026 release window are revealed, we hear our only line of dialog from the new protagonist, who says, “It feels like I’m getting less human by the minute.” This could be implying some sort of corruption or choice system, which lines up with the official site asking: “What path will the samurai take?”

Onimusha was first introduced in 2001 as an action-horror game that has largely been dormant since 2006 outside of a remake of the first entry in 2019. We don’t know if Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be a sequel, prequel, or take place somewhere between entries in the timeline, but it does appear to retain the unique blend of Japanese folklore and stylish action.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime in 2026.

