Astro Bot, Black Myth: Wukong lead Game Developers Choice Award nominees

Sun Wukong holds his staff in Black Myth: Wukong.
The nominees for the 2025 Game Developers Choice Awards are here. This year, Astro Bot and Black Myth: Wukong lead the field, while indies like Animal Well made a big splash.

The Game Developers Choice Awards take place every year at GDC, directly following the Independent Games Festival awards show. While the latter is focused on indie games, the GDC awards are more akin to The Game Awards, honoring a mix of AAA and independent games.

This year, Astro Bot and Black Myth: Wukong both secured seven nominations. That makes them both frontrunners for this year’s Game of the Year honor. The field also includes Balatro, Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Metaphor: ReFantazio.

A few indie games broke through this year in a big way. Animal Well is up for five awards, including Best Design, and UFO 50 made it into the Innovation category. Critical darling 1000xResist nabbed three nominations, including one for Best Narrative. Horror hit Mouthwashing will also compete for that award.

The ceremony will live stream on GDC’s Twitch channel on March 19

Best Audio

  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Honorable Mentions: Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero), Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Teams SA / KONAMI)

Best Debut

  • 1000xResist (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)
  • Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Honorable Mentions: Manor Lords (Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse), Mullet Madjack (HAMMER95 / Epopeia Games), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Design

  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development / Nintendo), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Innovation Award

  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Honorable Mentions: Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC), Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive), Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Coal Supper /Panic), The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures / Devolver Digital), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Best Narrative

  • 1000xResist (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)
  • Mouthwashing (Wrong Organ / Critical Reflex)

Honorable Mentions: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix), Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios), Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix), Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital), Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Technology

  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios)
  • Tiny Glade (Pounce Light)

Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso/ Bigmode), Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Threyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, Demonware /Activision), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Studios Inc / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Visual Art

  • Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Honorable Mentions: Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack), Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment), Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory / Xbox Game Studios), Tiny Glade (Pounce Light), Ultros (Hadoque / Kepler Interactive)

Social Impact

  • 1000xResist (Sunset Visitor / Fellow Traveller)
  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Frostpunk 2 (11 bit studios)
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)
  • Neva (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Honorable Mentions: Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games), Distant Bloom (Ember Trail / Kina Brave), Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts), Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios / Electronic Arts)

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot (Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)
  • Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / PlayStation Publishing LLC)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio (ATLUS / SEGA / Studio Zero)

Honorable Mentions: Animal Well (Billy Basso / Bigmode), Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA), Satisfactory (Coffee Stain Studios / Coffee Stain Publishing), UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

