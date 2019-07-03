Digital Trends
Gaming

Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic Con 2019 will be jam-packed with surprises

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
marvel games san diego comic-con 2019 announcement surprise exclusive avengers ultimate alliance iron man VR

If you’re headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2019, or at least staying tuned in for all the announcements, prepare yourself for some serious gaming news. The latest update for the show’s panels includes a synopsis of the Marvel Gaming panel — and there are some surprises planned.

There’s always hope that one of the year’s Comic-Con events will yield some cool gaming news alongside all the talk about movies, comics, and film. Typically, fans are left wanting, but San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is going to be flush with gaming content. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Marvel’s Avengers will give the panel crew plenty to discuss. 

The panel will be hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and Marvel Games Vice President and Creative Director Bill Rosemann. Special guests “from titles throughout the Marvel Games family” will also make appearances throughout the panel. The key draw will be the “many unannounced surprises and panel exclusives.”

The majority of those surprises will likely involve the Nintendo Switch exclusive Marvel Ultimate Alliance: The Black Order. MUA is an isometric dungeon brawler featuring a large cast of Marvel comics heroes and villains. While The Black Order will hew closely to the recent Avengers movies, the game is pulling from the entire world of Marvel and isn’t limited to just those characters seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means players will be able to choose to play as Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and more. The game launches during San Diego Comic-Con 2019 so some of its post-launch content could be teased.

marvel games san diego comic-con 2019 announcement surprise exclusive avengers ultimate alliance iron man VR

Marvel’s Iron Man VR lets gamers who have invested in the PlayStation VR headset step into the suit of one of Marvel’s greatest heroes. The game was revealed during PlayStation’s first State of Play livestream, but there’s a lot of gamers don’t know about it. The most cherished nugget of info is when the game will be released, and SDCC is a perfect avenue for that reveal.

Last but not least is Marvel’s Avengers, the Square-Enix action game being developed by Crystal Dynamics. It’s dangerous to expect a lot more information after the game was revealed a month ago at E3 but there’s a chance we could see uncut gameplay for the first time. Marvel’s Avengers is a game that Crystal Dynamics hopes to unravel for years after its initial launch, and the developers will have to sell gamers on buying into such a game for the long term. SDCC could be the next phase of the pitch.

