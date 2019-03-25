Digital Trends
PlayStation’s first State of Play event includes Iron Man VR announcement

Gabe Gurwin
By

Sony won’t be attending E3 this year, but PlayStation fans still have plenty of games to look forward to in 2019. During its first “State of Play” event — think the PlayStation version of Nintendo Direct — several new games were announced, including a first-person Iron Man title. PlayStation VR got the bulk of the airtime, so anyone looking for an excuse to pull out the headset should be very happy. Here is all the biggest news.

I am Iron Man

Developed by République studio Camouflaj, Iron Man VR is a first-person virtual reality game coming later this year to PlayStation VR. The trailer shown during the event didn’t showcase gameplay, but it seems to be taking a lighter tone akin to Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4. We’ll likely get more concrete information as we move further into the year.

Five More Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s is also getting the VR treatment with Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, scheduled to release this spring. The game will play as a sort of “greatest hits” collection from the series’ past and will include scenarios from previous games as well as new content.

No Man’s Sky Beyond

No Man’s Sky is scheduled to receive its new “Beyond” update this summer, which will add new features and continue to transform the game from what it was at launch a few years ago. Hello Games is being quiet about the specifics other than more multiplayer features, but Sony confirmed during the presentation that a VR mode will be releasing alongside the update.

Concrete Genie

The inventive adventure game Concrete Genie looks to tell an emotional story complete with supernatural and magical elements, and in the latest trailer, we see the bullied protagonist Ash chased down the streets by a group of bullies before being transported to a different location. The game features a painting mechanic prominently and is scheduled to arrive this autumn with a VR mode.

You’ve got to be Liu Kang

Mortal Kombat 11 confirmed even more characters in the lead-up to its April 23 release. During the presentation, developer NetherRealm Studios revealed that Liu Kang, Jax, and Kung Lao will all be appearing in the game, complete with some very deadly fatality moves. They will interact with past versions of themselves, as will veteran fights like Johnny Cage.

