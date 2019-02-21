From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Share

NetherRealms is one of the best fighting game studios on the planet, with Mortal Kombat X among its most polished and engaging titles. It’s no surprise, then, that the studio is working on a follow-up, and it looks to be even gorier and more intense than its predecessors. Mortal Kombat 11 features brutal fatalities, a cast of memorable characters old and new, and a wild, time-hopping story.

Returning Characters in MK11

Mortal Kombat 11’s full character roster has not been unveiled yet, but several of the biggest characters appeared during the game’s official announcement stream in January and a few have been revealed here and there as we get closer to the game’s release.

Raiden

Classic Mortal Kombat character Raiden returns to the lineup in Mortal Kombat 11, and he’ll have his powerful magical bolt abilities, as well as acrobatic dodges and a spear weapon. His “dark” character will be central to the main story.

Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero returns with his icy attacks in tow, and he has a deservedly flashy fatality move. After freezing an enemy, he decapitates them with his axe, then shatters their frozen head.

Scorpion

Sub-Zero’s doppelgänger Scorpion is also getting in on the fun with his signature chain-and-spear combination weapon. One of Scorpion’s fatalities involves the fighter throwing his spear through an enemy’s chest before decapitating them and impaling the severed head.

Sonya Blade

Sonya Blade is back in the series for Mortal Kombat 11, and she’s voiced by former UFC fighter and current WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey. Using a combination of martial arts and weaponry, she’s a deadly force, and her fatality involves launching a target into the air with her guns so they’re cut to bits by a helicopter blade.

Baraka

The teeth of the Mortal Kombat series, Baraka, is ready to chew some faces in Mortal Kombat 11. Shown in the announcement footage, Baraka’s fatality has him rip the face and skull off of his opponent before pulling out their brain and taking a healthy bite out of it.

Skarlet

The blood-bending Skarlet is capable of using her enemies’ blood against them. Combined with quick knife strikes, she can pull enemies in for a follow-up blow by using their own blood. Her fatality involves draining an enemy of blood, forming airborne crystal spears out of them, and then driving them back into their corpse.

Liu Kang

Liu Kang has been confirmed to make an appearance in Mortal Kombat 11, however, information on the character’s attacks and fatalities are being kept under wraps for now. In the past, he has relied heavily on kicking moves which we’re positive will make a return in MK11.

Kano

Kano was confirmed prior to the launch of Mortal Kombat 11 during a Brazilian community event. He will feature a cyborg eye as well as a knife. Gameplay information for the character hasn’t been revealed yet, but in Mortal Kombat X he could disembowel enemies before frying a hole in their head.

Kabal

Kabal kind of returns in Mortal Kombat 11. He’s been resurrected as an evil incarnation of himself. The lightning-fast fighter uses his dual blades and spin attacks to catch opponents off-guard, as well as ranged blade wheels for longer distances. For his fatality, he carries a target by their legs until their face peels off, then leaps ahead and slices them lengthwise.

D’Vorah

Ed Boon announced D’Vorah to Inside Xbox during the official Mortal Kombat 11 reveal stream. Introduced in Mortal Kombat X, she’s an insect humanoid with beady black eyes and control over winged creatures in combat. Thus far, her fatalities for the new game have not been revealed.

Jade

Jade is back in Mortal Kombat 11, and was given her own reveal trailer to show off her moves. The staff-wielding fighter can teleport from one side of her enemy to the other, throw bladed weapons to keep a combo string together, or leap onto someone’s back to stab them in the skull. For her fatality, she pops out an enemy’s eyeball and slices them in half at the waist.

Shao Kahn

Shao Kahn will be available to those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 11. He just briefly appeared in the game’s initial announcement trailer, chuckling as he took a seat on a metal throne. His moves and fatalities for the game have not been revealed, and he has often served as an antagonist.

New Characters in MK11

While we’re still waiting to hear confirmation about Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, there are a few new characters coming to MK11 that have been confirmed, with some being featured in gameplay and others in story teasers. These are the ones we know so far:

Kronika

Kronika will play a major role in the game’s story mode, acting as an antagonist who is revealed to have been involved in the series since the events of the very first game. Kronika has time manipulation powers, but it isn’t clear quite yet how these will manifest themselves in combat.

Geras

Geras, meanwhile, is capable of changing the environment around him at will. He has been shown in gameplay footage, and is capable of erecting a barrier in the middle of a stage, or turning sand into a giant hammer in mere seconds. According to IGN, Geras is a minion of Kronika and is also able to control time, including changing the round timer or rewinding to restore his health.

Other characters, including Johnny Cage, Shinnok, and Cassie Cage, appear to also be coming to the game, as they’ve been shown off in menus and cinematics, but they have not been officially confirmed as playable yet. As we approach the April release date, more light will likely be shed on them.

MK11 Story

Picking up after the events of the rebooted Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat X, Mortal Kombat 11 heavily features Raiden, who is still in his “Dark” form after he went back in time to change the events of the original three games. Events from the past will “fold” into present timeline events, according to an interview director Ed Boon gave to the PlayStation Blog.

Characters will meet different versions of themselves, including Liu Kang, and there will be unintended consequences of the time manipulation. As mentioned previously, Kronika plays a key role in the story and joins the head of Shinnok after he is brutally decapitated by Raiden. Boon referred to her as the “boss of bosses,” secretly working to direct the events of every game up to this point.

Sonya Blade will also play a role in the story, and she’s joined by former UFC and current WWE fighter Ronda Rousey. Details on the specific plot points are being kept secret, however, with Rousey only knowing about scenes that directly involve her character.

Gameplay

The moment-to-moment gameplay of Mortal Kombat 11 will be familiar to fans of the most recent games and the Injustice series, with a focus on characters’ special abilities, including Scorpion’s famous spear and Baraka’s razor-sharp teeth. However, rather than having players string together lengthy attack combinations, the individual moves are more brutal, and there’s a greater focus on resource management than there was in Mortal Kombat X.

New to the series is the “Death Blow” move, which is similar to the X-Ray attacks we’ve seen in Mortal Kombat X. These attacks are tied to your health, and will only become available once you’re at less than 30 percent of your total. Despite the name, these aren’t instant kills, but can sway the course of a battle if you and your enemy are both whittling down each other’s bars.

Also new is a “perfect block” system, which allows you to deal extra damage after timing your block correctly, and the offensive and defensive meters have been moved to separate bars so you have more freedom in how you want to use your resources. Speaking to Game Informer, Ed Boon explained that the offensive meter will allow you to enhance existing attacks, while the defensive meter will let you escape from an enemy’s combo.

Pre-orders, special editions, and beta access

You can pre-order Mortal Kombat 11 for access to the bonus character Shao Kahn, who was announced during the reveal livestream event in January. You’ll also get access to the closed beta on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, which will take place in March.

The Premium Edition of the game will also include six new DLC characters, and one week early access to them, as well as seven skins and gear sets. The Kollector’s Edition, meanwhile, is a GameStop exclusive. It includes everything in the Premium Edition, as well as a magnet, life-size Scorpion mask, and a collector’s box.

The Kollector’s Edition is only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while the Premium Edition is also available on PC.

When can we play it, and on what platforms?

Mortal Kombat 11 will be available on April 23 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.