Spawn creator suggests the antihero could appear in 'Mortal Kombat 11'

Steven Petite
By
spawn
Todd McFarlane

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane may have just revealed the identity of a surprise fighter in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11. During a Reddit AMA (Ask me Anything), McFarlane responded positively to a question about Spawn appearing in the over-the-top fighting series, according to Comic Book.

“Will you please let Spawn be in Mortal Kombat 11?” a Reddit user asked.

McFarlane replied, “I believe he’s on his way …”

That’s not exactly a firm yes, but it’s certainly an interesting response. McFarlane created Spawn in 1992 for Image Comics. Spawn’s real name is Albert Simmons, a decorated marine who rose to the top of the CIA only to become leery of the actions of the government. Simmons was killed by his partner and sent to Hell. In order to see his wife again, Simmons traded his soul. When beamed back to Earth, he became the demonic being known as Spawn and could barely remember his life as a human.

Spawn has appeared in multiple video games. He made his debut in the SNES game Todd McFarlane’s Spawn: The Video Game in 1995, the first of five Spawn games. The last Spawn game, Spawn: Armageddon, came out in 2003 for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube.

If Spawn does in fact get added to the Mortal Kombat 11 lineup, it won’t be the first time the antihero has been playable in a popular fighting game franchise. Spawn first appeared as a guest fighter in Soulcalibur II on the original Xbox. He was also featured in the HD port for both PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Mortal Kombat 11 was revealed during The Game Awards. The debut trailer showcased a match between Scorpion and Dark Raiden. The pair battled on a version of the Courtyard stage seen in the very first Mortal Kombat game. Scorpion was also seen sporting a costume from Mortal Kombat II, a nod to what NetherRealm has called a “time-bending” story featuring numerous versions of the series’ classic characters.

We know that Mortal Kombat 11 will rely heavily on character customization, which played a major role in NetherRealm’s Injustice 2. It will be released on April 23, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. NetherRealm Studios will host a community event on January 17 to share more details.

As of now, we know that those who pre-order will get Shao Kahn as a bonus fighter and access to the beta. We’ll just have to wait and see if Spawn joins the fight, too.

A live-action Spawn movie starring Jamie Foxx is currently in the works at Blumhouse Productions.

