Mortal Kombat 11, which is shaping up to be the wackiest, goriest, and most intense game in the series in years, gave hardcore fans a good reason to buy its Kollector’s Edition.

NetherRealm Studios fully unveiled Mortal Kombat 11 in a livestream event on January 17, revealing new gameplay, fatalities, and Ronda Rousey’s addition to the cast as Sonya Blade. NetherRealm Studios also announced the game’s preorder bonuses and special editions.

The standard edition of Mortal Kombat 11, which will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, is up for preorders on various websites for $60. The Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition, meanwhile, will cost $100 and will include the Kombat Pack, which provides early access to characters, skins, and more content, though specific details will be revealed in the near future.

Standing out was Mortal Kombat 11 Kollector’s Edition, which is now available for preorders exclusively at GameStop. For $300, gamers will receive the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition, a steelcase with magnets, Kollector Box packaging, and a human-scale replica of the mask of Scorpion, one of the most iconic fighters of the Mortal Kombat series.

Scorpion was featured alongside Raiden in the Mortal Kombat 11 announcement trailer that was played at The Game Awards 2018. The latest entry in the long-running brutal fighting franchise will be released on April 23.

Preordering Mortal Kombat 11 will give players access to Shao Kahn, another central figure in Mortal Kombat. Gamers will also be invited to the Mortal Kombat 11 beta, which will start on March 28. It will only be available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, leaving out PC and Nintendo Switch owners.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set immediately after the events of Mortal Kombat X. It will feature returning fighters, such as Sub-Zero, Baraka, and Skarlet, as well as new characters such as Geras. There were also rumors that the anti-hero Spawn will be making an appearance in the game, after creator Todd McFarlane suggested that “he’s on his way” when asked at a Reddit AMA.

No Mortal Kombat game would be complete without fatalities, and NetherRealm Studios kicks it up a notch in Mortal Kombat 11. One fatality shown off was by Baraka, as he pulls off Scorpion’s face, rips his brain out, and takes a big bite out of it.