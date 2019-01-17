Share

NetherRealm Studios fully unveiled Mortal Kombat 11 during a livestream event on Thursday, January 17, and the fighting game is shaping up to be the wackiest, goriest, and more intense game the series has seen in years — or maybe ever.

Set immediately after the events of Mortal Kombat X, Mortal Kombat 11 will feature the return of the sinister Dark Raiden. In the prologue, which was presented during the event, Raiden decapitates Shinnok, telling him of a “fate worse than death,” but Shinnok is then joined by a bald woman capable of controlling time. We know the story will involve time traveling, with older characters meeting up with their younger selves, but details are otherwise being kept under wraps — even Sonya Blade voice actress Ronda Rousey doesn’t know what happens.

Mortal Kombat 11 will see both new and old characters battle it out. Returning fighters include Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, Baraka, and Skarlet while the time-controlling Geras is a newcomer. During a teaser at the end of the presentation, we see Geras construct a large hammer out of dirt and bounce enemies off a wall he erects in the middle of the arena.

It wouldn’t be Mortal Kombat without gore, and Mortal Kombat 11 kicks it up with even crazier Fatality moves. Baraka’s is particularly brutal, as he pulls off Scorpion’s entire face, rips his brain out of his skull, and takes a big bite. Skarlet, meanwhile, pulls enemies’ blood out of their body, turns it into crystallized spears, and impales them with it.

The moment-to-moment gameplay in Mortal Kombat 11 has received several adjustments. The new “Fatal Blow” mechanic gives you access to a powerful special move when your health falls below 30 percent, and the offense and defense meters are now on separate bars. The game also introduces a “flawless block” system, which gives you access to big counters if you perfectly time your defense.

Mortal Kombat 11 looks to be everything fans could ask for in a fighting game, and you can pre-order it on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC for access to the beta, which begins on March 28.

Pre-ordering also gives you access to the character Shao Kahn. The full game will release on April 23.