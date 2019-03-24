Digital Trends
Mortal Kombat 11 to add Shang Tsung as DLC, in likeness of 1995 movie actor

Aaron Mamiit
By

Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon revealed at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo that Shang Tsung will be the first character that will be added to Mortal Kombat 11 as downloadable content.

Shang Tsung, the final boss of the original Mortal Kombat, will be added to Mortal Kombat 11 in the likeness and with the voice of Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who played the character in the 1995 movie based on the fighting game franchise. Tagawa portrayed a younger version of Shang Tsung in the Mortal Kombat movie, and later reprised his role in the live-action web series Mortal Kombat Legacy.

Tagawa will be appearing in an actual entry in the Mortal Kombat game series for the first time. In addition to being the first DLC character for Mortal Kombat 11, he will also serve as the host and guide for The Krypt, the campaign mode that was first introduced in Mortal Kombat X where players may spend the coins that they have earned in matches on different kinds of bonuses.

In addition to Shang Tsung, Boon and NetherRealm Studios revealed another character in the main roster of Mortal Kombat 11.

Noob Saibot, the ghost-like “brother” of Sub-Zero who first appeared in Mortal Kombat 2. He will be a part of the playable roster once Mortal Kombat 11 is released on April 23, ready to unleash his moves that include teleportation attacks and the ability to summon a shadow of himself.

Mortal Kombat 11 will feature a collection of returning characters, including Raiden, Scorpion, Sonya Blade, and the other main villain of the series, Shao Kahn, who is a pre-order bonus. The game will also introduce new fighters, including the mysterious Kronika and her minion, Geras.

NetherRealms will hold a Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta, which will run in North America from March 27 to April 1. Fans of the brutal fighting series who want to catch an early glimpse of its latest entry may gain access to the closed beta by pre-ordering the game for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

The closed beta will offer access to multiplayer matches, the single player mode Towers of Time, the Custom Character Variation System, and a roster of five characters made up of Baraka, Jade, Kabal, Scarlet, and Scorpion.

