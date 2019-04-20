Digital Trends
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC characters reportedly leaked: Who’s next after Shang Tsung?

Aaron Mamiit
By

Mortal Kombat 11 has not yet been released, but a dataminer has reportedly already discovered all the DLC fighters that will eventually be added to the fighting game’s expansive roster.

It has been previously reported, also from a datamine, that there appear to be 13 slots for Mortal Kombat 11 DLC characters. Two of the slots are known to be occupied by pre-order bonus character Shao Kahn and the first post-launch DLC character, Shang Tsung.

A new leak, discovered from the files of the Nintendo Switch version of the game, reveals a total of nine post-launch DLC fighters, namely:

  • Shang Tsung
  • Joker
  • Nightwolf
  • Terminator
  • Sindel
  • Spawn
  • Ash
  • Fujin
  • Sheeva

To prove the authenticity of the datamined files, a Redditor who goes by the name LeoNatan also posted the instructions on how to take a look at the strings of code that contained the names of the DLC fighters.

The list certainly looks legitimate, with Shang Tsung among the DLC characters, as well as returning Mortal Kombat fighters Nightwolf, Sindel, Fujin, and Sheeva. Joker, Terminator, and Ash will be interesting additions to the roster, and the arrival of Spawn corroborates with a hint from creator Todd McFarlane that the anti-hero will be coming to Mortal Kombat 11.

Nevertheless, until NetherRealm Studios releases the official list of Mortal Kombat 11 DLC fighters, the leak should be taken with a degree of skepticism. There remain a few inconsistencies, including the discrepancy on the number of post-launch DLC characters between the two datamines, as well as the absence of fan favorites such as Sektor and Cyrax who appeared in the game’s launch trailer.

If the list is real, however, it will be exciting to see what move sets and fatalities Joker, Terminator, Ash, and Spawn will have up their sleeves.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to launch on April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will feature microtransactions in the form of time crystals, but they will only be used to purchase additional cosmetic gear for the game’s fighters. The Premium Edition of the game will include access to the first six DLC characters, while the GameStop exclusive Kollector’s Edition will also include a life-sized Scorpion mask and a collector’s box.

