Are you favorite characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11 in a future Kombat Pack?

Even since the official reveal of Mortal Kombat 11, Netherrealm has maintained a constant stream of reveals of the fighting game’s roster. There are new faces, old faces, and even undead faces in the mix, but not all of the favorites are making the initial cut when the game launches. A data mine of Mortal Kombat 11 on the Nintendo Switch shows that there seem to be 13 slots for DLC characters, however.

Mortal Kombat 11 has been loaded into the Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Wire reports that a Twitter user sifted through the 22.53GB and discovered 13 lines related to DLC. There’s one that has the date as the day before the game’s launch on April 23, so that’s likely the space occupied by pre-order bonus character Shao Kahn. Shang Tsung has also been revealed to be the first post-launch DLC character, so that leaves 11 slots for unknown additions to the game.

As far as what’s officially known, Netherrealm has only shared that six new DLC characters are coming. The Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11 includes early access to these six characters a week before others that decide to purchase them individually, skins, and gear. That leaves five unaccounted for if this data mine is accurate.

The additional five slots could be a part of Kombat Pack 2 in the second wave of Mortal Kombat 11’s post-launch support, which is similar to the two DLC packs released for Mortal Kombat X. Mortal Kombat X launched in April 2016 and the first Kombat Pack content started rolling out that same month, with the last piece releasing in June. Kombat Pack 2 started rolling out in October 2016.

It’s anyone’s guess who will be making an appearance in both Kombat Packs, but we do know that Todd McFarland has hinted that Spawn is “on his way” to Mortal Kombat 11. Fan favorite Kitana and newcomer Kollector are the most recent confirmed additions to the roster, while Kung Lao, Liu Kang, and Shinnok have appeared in story trailers but haven’t been confirmed as playable just yet. Kenshin, Mileena, Stryker, Goro, and Sindel are just a few characters that could fill in the rest of the DLC roster but, with Spawn potentially in the mix, a couple of those spaces could certainly be reserved for additions outside of Mortal Kombat lore.