Avatar: Generations reemerges with new release window, preregistration

Tomas Franzese
By

Free-to-play Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile RPG Avatar: Generations has reemerged under a new publisher, as the game now has an early 2023 release window and is available for pre-registration on Android.

Avatar: Generations is a turned-based RPG like Marvel Strike Force or Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes that lets fans play through the stories of various Team Avatars. At launch, the focus is on Avatar: The Last Airbender’s story, although the press release for this announcement teased that Avatar: Generations will eventually get updates that feature The Legend of Korra stories and characters, as well as never-before-seen Avatars. 

As players progress through the game, they will collect various heroes and companions based on characters from the franchise, and then upgrade those characters and build a squad that’s best fit to complete a given level. Those who pre-register for the game will receive hero Avatar Aang and companion Appa free of charge. Although it’s not the AAA console game Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are yearning for, Avatar: Generations is shaping up to be the most thorough Avatar game yet. 

Interestingly, this announcement also confirms that Avatar: Generations publisher is now Crystal Dynamics — Eidos Entertainment, a subsidiary of Embracer Group. Avatar: Generations was initially announced by Square Enix last year, but it appears that the Square Enix London Mobile team that was handling the game was part of Square Enix’s western studio sale to Embracer Group last summer.

Even though Embracer Group shut down Onoma, a mobile studio it acquired from Square Enix, it still seems interested in Avatar: Generations, likely due to its existing relationship with Nickelodeon and the fact that Avatar: The Last Airbender is a well-known IP. Avatar: Generations is developed by Navigator Games.

Avatar: Generations will launch on iOS and Android in early 2023.

