Square Enix London Mobile and Nickelodeon have announced the soft launch of Avatar: Generations, a new free-to-play RPG mobile game based on the hit anime Avatar: The Last Airbender. Players in Canada, Denmark, South Africa, and Sweden will be able to play the game on Android and iOS starting today, and it will be expanded to other territories in the following months.

Avatar: Generations is being developed by Canada-based studio Navigator Games, and it expands upon the Avatar franchise and puts players in the shoes of Aang, Katara, Sokka, and other fan-favorite characters as they travel around the world to help Aang fulfill his destiny of mastering all four elements and being the Avatar. As the title suggests, the game will have expansions focusing on Avatar Kyoshi, Roku, Korra, and others across the timelines of the Four Nations.

The game allows players to revisit some of their favorite locales from the show, like the Northern Water Tribe and Ba Sing Se, and experience new stories that expand the lore of the Avatar universe. The gameplay experience features squad-based battles, adventure sequences, and upgrades and customization systems players need to recruit new characters and increase their team.

Will Moore, CEO of Navigator Games, said that Avatar: Generations will appeal to fans of the original series and RPGs, even if some of them have never played traditional RPG games.

“With a globally beloved brand of this level, we’ve endeavored to create a game that expands the rich and storied universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender in a way that feels authentic and exciting to fans of the series and RPG games alike. At the same time, we’ve ensured that the game remains accessible to anyone who doesn’t traditionally play RPGs” Moore says in a press release. “Our partners at Square Enix London Mobile have been hugely supportive in these efforts, and we’re working closely with our community during this soft-launch period to make the best version of the game possible.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender has spawned console games that were set during the events of the show 16 years ago, but they were met with mixed reception from critics. However, Aang and his friends are gaining prominence in the gaming scene by making appearances in other games, including SMITE and the recently released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Avatar: Generations is expected to officially launch later this year.

