How to cheat in Words With Friends

Words With Friends 2 is one of the best word games out there right now. Unlike Wordle, which is more of a solo game, Words With Friends 2 allows you to directly compete against your friends to see who has the superior vocabulary and strategy game skills.

Those who have mastered the game might be able to take on any opponent solo, but some of us need a little help.

Cheating at a game you play for fun kind of defeats the purpose of playing it, but sometimes when you’re playing those games you just get caught in a jam. Maybe you’re tired, or maybe you just got caught with a crappy set of letters. We’re here to help you not lose at the infamous Word With Friends 2 in case anything gets in the way of you maintaining your legendary dominance. There are a few ways to go about it.

Obviously, you don’t want to use these tools to cheat forever. But using them here and there can help you learn the game and expand your vocabulary.

Scrabble Word Finder

Have an oddball mix of letters in your hands and don’t know what you could possibly spell with them? Don’t worry — you can just plug them into this website and find words you’ve never heard before. Scrabble Word Finder is a browser tool that will give you a list of all the words you could spell with the tiles available to you. Just type in the letters you have (don’t forget to enter blank tiles with a question mark) and hit enter to receive a long list of words to play.

This tool doesn’t mean you’ll automatically win the game. You still have to find the perfect spot to play these words to earn the most points. You can always enter letters available on the board in addition to the tiles in your hands to find additional playable words. You can use this tool on both desktop and mobile.

If you don’t want to even deal with the hassle of where to place words (let alone find the best words), you can always have a computer do it for you. WordsWithFriendsCheat.io is the only cheat site that allows you to upload a screenshot of your game to analyze the board and give you the perfect move. The only downside to this tool is that it only works on mobile.

All you need to do is take a screenshot of your Words With Friends game, upload that screenshot to the website, and look through the potential words you can play. The tool will give you quite a few potential plays, but you’ll have to watch a brief ad in order to see the top-scoring words. Having the words list tailored specifically to your board makes it easy to place ridiculously high-scoring words that combo with other played words and hit all the right spaces on the board.

If you have trouble uploading your screenshot, check out the site’s FAQ section on how the tool works. Unfortunately, this tool only works with mobile screenshots. Sorry, desktop players!

