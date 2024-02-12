The Official Xbox Podcast episode dropping later this week is going to be a big one. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, President of Game Content and Studios Matt Booty, and Xbox President Sarah Bond will finally address rumors that have been tearing the Xbox community apart for the past week. After leaks and rumors indicating that titles like Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Starfield, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would come to Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5 began to circulate, people got very confused about what this all means for Xbox as a platform going forward.

Well, it’s clear that some significant strategic shift is in the cards following the Activision Blizzard acquisition in October 2023 and massive layoffs in January 2024. During the next edition of the Xbox podcast, we’ll finally learn what Microsoft’s current plan for Xbox actually is. It’s a can’t-miss announcement for Xbox fans, so you’ll definitely want to tune in. To help, we’ll let you know exactly where and when you can tune into the Xbox Podcast.

When is the Xbox business event?

Microsoft will release the next episode of the Official Xbox Podcast at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 15. We don’t know how long this podcast or the announcements within it will take. Historically, episodes of the podcast have lasted anywhere between 25 and 90 minutes

How to watch the Xbox business event?

This update will be available on all of the platforms the Official Xbox Podcast typically airs on. If you want to watch it, you can tune into the video posted on YouTube this Thursday. If you’re content to just listen, then you’ll be able to access the audio version of it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Thankfully, being on all of these platforms means it will likely be available to watch or listen afterward if you can’t experience it live.

What to expect

“Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business,” the tweet announcing Thursday’s podcast states. This follows a tweet from Phil Spencer last week stating that an impending announcement would include information “about our vision for the future of Xbox.”

Essentially, there are quite a few rumors about Xbox games potentially coming to other platforms. We haven’t gotten an official comment on how exactly this factors into the future of Xbox as both a console hardware manufacturer and game publisher. After the next Official Xbox Podcast, we’ll hopefully have much clearer details.

