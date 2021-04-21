Oculus held its first-ever digital gaming showcase, which heavily focused on Resident Evil 4 VR. The 25-minute presentation provided updates on popular Oculus titles like Pistol Whip and announced a new game from the creator of 1080 Snowboarding.

The presentation gave another glimpse at Resident Evil 4 VR. Oculus says that the game is entirely reworked and remastered for VR. Weapons and objects are now interactive, meaning players can manually load guns or open a drawer with the Oculus Touch controls. The game will feature various tweaks to frame rate, graphics, and audio to adapt the game to a modern platform. The game will launch later this year.

In terms of games, Nintendo 64 classic 1080 Snowboarding is getting a spiritual successor called Carve Snowboarding. The sports game is by the creators of the original franchise.

A few anticipated VR games received release windows at the showcase. Sci-fi game Lone Echo 2 is launching this summer. It’ll be playable on Oculus Rift and Quest via link cable. Star Wars Pinball VR launches on Oculus platforms April 29, and will feature a pinball table based on The Mandalorian.

A whole bunch of Oculus Quest games are getting new updates. Pistol Whip will receive a new Western-themed Smoke and Thunder update this summer. Another installment of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is coming later this year. The recently released The Climb 2 is getting a freestyle expansion pack that features a rhythm game mode. The first part will be available tomorrow and will be free to all players. Finally, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will get an update called Aftershocks on May 20.

The showcase gave a fresh glimpse at previously announced games such as After The Fall and I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar. Sony recently highlighted both titles in a blog post about upcoming PSVR games.

Editors' Recommendations