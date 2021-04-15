  1. Gaming

Resident Evil Village to get Mercenaries mode, VR version of RE 4 also on way

By

A Resident Evil showcase on Thursday revealed new details on Resident Evil Village, including a new game mode and demo details. The livestream also revealed that a VR version of Resident Evil 4 is coming.

The Mercenaries game mode is returning to Resident Evil Village. The fast-paced, action-oriented mode has players clearing out waves of enemies as fast as possible. Players can take specific weapons into each stage and customize them. There’s also a new ability system that can buff weapons, increase movement speed, and more.

Resident Evil Village is also getting new, strange demo. The gameplay demo will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Steam, and Stadia, but with a twist. Players will only be able to play one hour of the game during a set window. North Americans will have to try the game between 5 p.m. PT on May 1 and 5 p.m. PT on May 2. They’ll be able to explore the game’s village and castle areas during that time.

PS4 and PS5 owners are getting a second demo called 8 Hours in Village. Players can explore the village area for 30 minutes from 5 p.m. PT on April 17 to 1 a.m. PT on April 18. In that. They can also explore the castle for another half hour from 5 p.m. PT on April 24 to 1 a.m. PT on April 25. PlayStation owners can pre-download the demo starting today.

In other news, Resident Evil 4 is coming to Oculus Quest 2. The VR version of the game is set in the first-person, which is a change from the game’s original third-person perspective. More news on the game will be revealed at Oculus’ gaming showcase on April 21.

As part of Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary celebration, multiplayer horror game Dead By Daylight is getting a Resident Evil crossover DLC. Details about the crossover will be revealed on a livestream on May 25.

In addition to the new look at Village, the showcase featured a new trailer for the animated Netflix series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The show takes place two years after the events of Resident Evil 4 and deals with a zombie attack at the White House. The show will debut on Netflix in July.

