Everything we know about Resident Evil Village

After myriad rumors and leaks, Capcom finally revealed Resident Evil Village during Sony’s PS5 showcase. The reveal featured a nearly three-minute video, showing off the game’s tone, visuals, and a bit of its enemies and characters, too. It included surprisingly more info than many had expected, and when combined with various interviews with Capcom, along with a Special Developer Message video, there’s quite a bit we do know about Village.

It’s still a ways off, but in this post, we’ll go through everything we know about the upcoming Resident Evil Village.

Recommended reading:

What’s up with that title?

It’s not called Resident Evil 8, despite being a followup to Resident Evil 7. For all intents and purposes, it is Resident Evil 8, and Capcom has cleverly designed the game’s title to still include “8” in Roman numeral form, which you can check out above. You’ll remember that Resident Evil 7 did the same with its logo, as well.

The other thing to consider is that Capcom has decided to name it Village instead of 8 for a reason. As part of an interview with Famitsu (relayed by Kotaku), Capcom explained the Village would be a character, in and of itself, and that its producers would be “happy” if players “remembered Village.” Players will venture through this village, which will serve as the game’s setting.

It’s exclusive to next-gen hardware

Originally planned for a cross-generational release, Resident Evil Village‘s development has shifted to next-generation only and will release for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC (through Steam). Capcom has ambitious goals for Village and would be held back considerably if it were to launch on current-gen hardware.

Obviously, graphical fidelity is a huge factor with upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X games, and Capcom plans for Village to look stunning. “With the combined power of next gen and RE Engine, we can take our developers’ visions to new heights,” said the game’s producer Tsuyoshi Kanda. Immersive audio, impressive visuals, and a lot more is planned for this release. Don’t expect the game to have loading screens, either — another aspect that will be bolstered by next-gen machines.

It will also apparently focus much more on exploration when compared to RE7 — which again, will require more powerful hardware to maximize the game’s full potential.

It’s a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7

Capcom explains that Village is “the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and serves as the conclusion to its story.” Village takes place “a few” years after Resident Evil 7, and in it, you will continue to play as Ethan Winters from a first-person perspective, as he and his wife Mia try to enjoy life after the horrors on the previous game. As shown in the reveal trailer, Chris Redfield from previous games in the series comes into Winters’ life and “disrupts” his tranquility. After encountering Redfield, Winters is led through the village to find answers. Little else is known about the characters and their motivations.

It’s unclear why Redfield is involved or if other characters from the series will make an appearance. Some fans have speculated about some characters shown in the trailer, pointing to the long-haired man with sunglasses possibly being Luis Sera from Resident Evil 4. This has not been confirmed, but that — of course — isn’t stopping the speculation.

Either way, Winters and Redfield are involved in some way, sparking the events of the game’s story. Redfield looks to be older and “brooding,” with almost an ominous presence. He very well could be an antagonist in some way.

The reveal trailer briefly shows a puzzle with the Umbrella logo, possibly alluding that the organization will make some sort of an appearance. Much of the gameplay and overall “feel” seems to be similar to RE7, but will be much more open, at least from what we’ve seen so far. Much of RE7 took place in small- to medium-sized linear areas, which made for a claustrophobic feeling.

Village will focus more on action

Action and horror have been a staple of the Resident Evil series since its inception, though many long-time fans tend to prefer the entries that emphasize survival aspects — which offer you limited ammo and resources. In Village, Capcom will be “upping the ante on action,” but it’s unclear to what degree. Resident Evil 7 had an effective blend of action and survival-horror elements, and given Capcom’s recent track record for quality, it’s not necessarily a bad thing to see Village double down on action. What many don’t want to see is the degree of action presented in Resident Evil 6, which essentially serves as a third-person shooter, dropping nearly all survival mechanics.

Based on the enemies you’ll be facing off against (which we’ll get into in more detail below), it stands to reason the game will be more action oriented. In the trailer, we got to see short snippets of action against human and non-human enemies. It’s unclear to what degree action will play a part in Village, but it seems to be very much in the vein of RE7.

Along with its action gameplay, it’s also highly likely we’ll see the return of puzzles, if the game’s reveal trailer is any indication. In it, we got to see lots of puzzle-like imagery, with many items that resemble those introduced in RE7. One such item features a fetus-like creature in the center, surrounded by twigs and black feathers, which some fans are speculating is supposed to resemble the Umbrella logo. Maybe this is an item involved in one of the game’s puzzles.

Enemies aren’t exclusive to zombies

Speaking of enemies, the short reveal trailer showed some beautifully designed Werewolf creatures, but it’s unknown if they’re infected by a virus or if their origins lie elsewhere. Nonetheless, these seem to be one of the game’s more formidable enemies, joining the various human characters you’ll face off against. Based on how quick the enemies seem to be, it gives even more credence to upping the ante on action.

Interestingly, the trailer doesn’t seem to show any zombies at all. We’ve seen that Resident Evil doesn’t need to have zombies to be great, but it is a question many have brought up. It’s possible zombies don’t make an appearance at all, which is fine by us. Though some rumors have hinted to the game including both zombies and other enemies, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Depending on why Chris Redfield is visiting you, it’s possible you’ll have to face off against him, which would be an interesting twist, given his lineage as a protagonist throughout the series.

When can we play it?

Resident Evil Village is currently scheduled for a 2021 release window, with an unspecified date. Recent reports have pointed to the game being “60%” complete, so a fall 2021 release date might be possible. Game development is tricky — what is considered 60% right now may end up being 50% or less when it’s all said and done, so it’s important not to get too hung up on these percentages.

Making games for next-generation hardware can also be a hurdle to overcome, since developers have to learn the ins and outs of the new machine. It can sometimes take a while to fully understand how to optimize for a specific piece of hardware, but considering the PS5 and Xbox Series X are supposed to be easy to develop for, this might not be an issue.

What we do know is that we’ll find out more about Resident Evil Village in August 2020 in the form of new reveals and announcements. We likely won’t get a release date during August’s reveal, but perhaps we’ll find out more about Village’s gameplay and characters.

Editors' Recommendations