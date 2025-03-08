The best hero shooters on PS5

The hero shooter genre has been around for years but really started hitting its stride in the latest console generation. A lot of the best PS5 games are still narrative-focused games, but more and more of the best FPS games are starting to crack that list, with hero shooters being especially popular. These games give more personality and depth to your normal run-and-gun experience with unique characters that have their own movesets that add new layers to the gameplay. This makes it so games are determined by more than just who has the best aim and reflexes. Thanks to most of them being cross-platform games, hero shooters are easy to jump into and find matches with, but first, you need to find the right one for you. Here are the current best hero shooters you can play on PS5.

There are also a ton of upcoming PS5 games that could be the next big hero shooter phenomenon.

Valorant Play 74% 74% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter, Tactical Developer Riot Games Publisher Riot Games Release June 02, 2020 Originally a PC exclusive that us console players had no hope of playing, Valorant made the surprise jump to PS5 without losing its edge. This game is what Counter-Strike 2 would look like if it did bring in unique heroes, and the result is exactly as good as you would hope. Coming from Riot Games, makers of League of Legends, they know a thing or two about balancing characters. The format is almost identical to CS where you purchase weapons, armor, and gear at the start of a round and then either need to attack or defend different points with an explosive. You die just as fast, but can use different active and passive skills to turn the tides of a round. It has swiftly become one of the best tactical shooters on consoles thanks to being free to play The Round // Gameplay Preview - VALORANT

Marvel Rivals Play 75% 75% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter Developer NetEase Games Publisher NetEase Games, Marvel Games Release December 06, 2024 At first, many called Marvel Rivals an Overwatch clone because of how many abilities functioned and how the UI looked, which is fair. On the other hand, the third-person perspective and cast of iconic and deep-cut Marvel characters are more unique than we thought. It uses the same game modes you’ve seen in other hero shooters, mainly cart pushing and point capturing, but they’re tried and true modes that still work here. Why it has caught on so much is that the roster is so large that there’s bound to be at least one character you know and love to play as, and there are more ways to contribute to a team than just being a crackshot. In fact, playing on your PS5 controller is arguably the superior way to control the game. Marvel Rivals | Official Announcement Trailer

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Play 79% 79% Platforms Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One Genre Shooter, Tactical Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Release December 01, 2015 If you love the destructive elements of Battlefield but feel lost in the massive maps and wanted something more intimate, Rainbow Six Siege is an easy pick. Each operator has their own loadouts and stats, but also gadgets to use either in offense or defense. These range from simple things like setting up bear traps or cameras to breaching charges and thermal grenades. Between the huge number of operators that all have different abilities you need to learn and watch out for, the destructable environments, and lightning-fast time to kill, Siege demands that you stay on your toes and proceed slowly and cautiously in every map. But once the action kicks off, it will send your adrenaline to the moon. Just be aware that this game has a steep learning curve. Stick with it, however, and you will realize why this game has stuck around for the past decade. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Launch Trailer (Official)

Apex Legends Play 76% 76% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Tactical Developer Respawn Entertainment Publisher Electronic Arts Release February 04, 2019 Alongside hero shooters, battle royale games is the other huge breakout genre of the past few years. Apex Legends decided to mash the two together with tight gunplay and a focus on movement that works better than it should. There are multiple modes now, but the core game sets you up in squads of three Legends spread across the assault, skirmishers, recon, controller, and support classes. Each comes with two active and one passive ability that are strong but not meant to be game changers. Mastering the fluid movement systems, nailing your aim, and gearing up with stronger loot are just as important as knowing the best time and place to use your skills. Teamwork is especially essential in Apex Legends so bring your friends along for the best experience. Apex Legends Official Launch Trailer

Overwatch 2 Play 69% 69% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter Developer Blizzard Entertainment Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Release August 10, 2023 There’s no way we can talk about hero shooters without mentioning the game that put the genre in the spotlight. While the game has had plenty of ups and downs over the years, it has never stopped being fun at the core level. At this point, the roster of all original characters is massive. That is somewhat of a negative for competitive players since the balance is always in flux, but the average player can simply enjoy the huge range of different styles. There is always something new to unlock, a new game mode to try out, or a season of ranks to work your way up through. Even though almost every other game on this list has come out since, Overwatch 2 still has something special that none of them has been able to perfectly recreate or surpass. Overwatch 2 Announce Cinematic | “Zero Hour”