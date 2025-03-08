 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best hero shooters on PS5

By
A team of heroes in Marvel Rivals.
NetEase

The hero shooter genre has been around for years but really started hitting its stride in the latest console generation. A lot of the best PS5 games are still narrative-focused games, but more and more of the best FPS games are starting to crack that list, with hero shooters being especially popular. These games give more personality and depth to your normal run-and-gun experience with unique characters that have their own movesets that add new layers to the gameplay. This makes it so games are determined by more than just who has the best aim and reflexes. Thanks to most of them being cross-platform games, hero shooters are easy to jump into and find matches with, but first, you need to find the right one for you. Here are the current best hero shooters you can play on PS5.

There are also a ton of upcoming PS5 games that could be the next big hero shooter phenomenon.

Recommended Videos

Valorant

Valorant
74%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Riot Games
Publisher
Riot Games
Release
June 02, 2020
Originally a PC exclusive that us console players had no hope of playing, Valorant made the surprise jump to PS5 without losing its edge. This game is what Counter-Strike 2 would look like if it did bring in unique heroes, and the result is exactly as good as you would hope. Coming from Riot Games, makers of League of Legends, they know a thing or two about balancing characters. The format is almost identical to CS where you purchase weapons, armor, and gear at the start of a round and then either need to attack or defend different points with an explosive. You die just as fast, but can use different active and passive skills to turn the tides of a round. It has swiftly become one of the best tactical shooters on consoles thanks to being free to play.
The Round // Gameplay Preview - VALORANT
Related

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals
75%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter
Developer
NetEase Games
Publisher
NetEase Games, Marvel Games
Release
December 06, 2024
At first, many called Marvel Rivals an Overwatch clone because of how many abilities functioned and how the UI looked, which is fair. On the other hand, the third-person perspective and cast of iconic and deep-cut Marvel characters are more unique than we thought. It uses the same game modes you’ve seen in other hero shooters, mainly cart pushing and point capturing, but they’re tried and true modes that still work here. Why it has caught on so much is that the roster is so large that there’s bound to be at least one character you know and love to play as, and there are more ways to contribute to a team than just being a crackshot. In fact, playing on your PS5 controller is arguably the superior way to control the game.
Marvel Rivals | Official Announcement Trailer

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
79%
Platforms
Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher
Ubisoft Entertainment
Release
December 01, 2015
If you love the destructive elements of Battlefield but feel lost in the massive maps and wanted something more intimate, Rainbow Six Siege is an easy pick. Each operator has their own loadouts and stats, but also gadgets to use either in offense or defense. These range from simple things like setting up bear traps or cameras to breaching charges and thermal grenades. Between the huge number of operators that all have different abilities you need to learn and watch out for, the destructable environments, and lightning-fast time to kill, Siege demands that you stay on your toes and proceed slowly and cautiously in every map. But once the action kicks off, it will send your adrenaline to the moon. Just be aware that this game has a steep learning curve. Stick with it, however, and you will realize why this game has stuck around for the past decade.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Launch Trailer (Official)

Apex Legends

Apex Legends
76%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Respawn Entertainment
Publisher
Electronic Arts
Release
February 04, 2019
Alongside hero shooters, battle royale games is the other huge breakout genre of the past few years. Apex Legends decided to mash the two together with tight gunplay and a focus on movement that works better than it should. There are multiple modes now, but the core game sets you up in squads of three Legends spread across the assault, skirmishers, recon, controller, and support classes. Each comes with two active and one passive ability that are strong but not meant to be game changers. Mastering the fluid movement systems, nailing your aim, and gearing up with stronger loot are just as important as knowing the best time and place to use your skills. Teamwork is especially essential in Apex Legends so bring your friends along for the best experience.
Apex Legends Official Launch Trailer

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2
69%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter
Developer
Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher
Blizzard Entertainment
Release
August 10, 2023
There’s no way we can talk about hero shooters without mentioning the game that put the genre in the spotlight. While the game has had plenty of ups and downs over the years, it has never stopped being fun at the core level. At this point, the roster of all original characters is massive. That is somewhat of a negative for competitive players since the balance is always in flux, but the average player can simply enjoy the huge range of different styles. There is always something new to unlock, a new game mode to try out, or a season of ranks to work your way up through. Even though almost every other game on this list has come out since, Overwatch 2 still has something special that none of them has been able to perfectly recreate or surpass.
Overwatch 2 Announce Cinematic | “Zero Hour”

Paladins

Paladins
72%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Strategy
Developer
Evil Mojo Games, Hi-Rez Studios
Publisher
Hi-Rez Studios
Release
May 02, 2017
However, if you have been burned by Overwatch 2 and need a similar but different alternative, give Paladins: Champions of the Realm a shot. It looks and feels a lot like Overwatch, with 5v5 matches focusing on objective game modes and a bright and colorful art style. But all the characters are completely unique and can be customized with different loadouts as you level them up. While it has lived in the shadow of other hero shooters for years, it has a passionate and dedicated community that keeps the game going strong.
Paladins - Become a Champion

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
A new Dynasty Warriors game just surprise launched during Sony’s State of Play
A warrior on a cliff surrounded by enemies in Warriors: Abyss.

Warriors: Abyss - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

A brand new entry in the Warriors franchise got a shadow drop during the PlayStation State of Play. Warriors: Abyss is a roguelike twist on the classic Musou series you can purchase right now on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Read more
Everything announced at PlayStation State of Play February 2025
Snake holding a gun and knife.

After a strange but ultimately successful 2024, Sony unveiled its plans for 2025 with a State of Play -- or at least, partially. Rather than focusing on big first-party games like Ghost of Yotei and Marvel's Wolverine, the 45 minute showcase almost exclusively focused on upcoming third-party games. We got release dates for Borderlands 4 and Metal Gear Solid Delta, filling us in on what's coming in the second half of 2025. We even got a surprise release in Warriors: Abyss, a new Musou roguelike from Koei Tecmo available today.

There was just a smidge of first-party news. Sony ended strong with a teaser for Saros, a new game from the studio behind Returnal. We also saw Days Gone Remastered, which will give Sony's zombie game a similar treatment to The Last of Us Part 2. Unfortunately, we didn't get any Bloodborne news at this as fans had hoped, but it was still an intriguing showcase. Here's everything that Sony announced at the February 2025 State of Play.
Saros is Housemarque's Returnal follow up
Saros - Cinematic Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Read more
The best puzzle games on PS5
An upside-down level in manifold garden.,

Most of the best PS5 games include puzzle elements, but they aren't typically the main focus. These usually amount to a simple logic or physics obstacle used to break up the pacing and not actually cause you to sit and think for a few minutes to solve. Those of us who love a good head-scratcher are forced to find games where puzzle solving is the focus, and thankfully the PS5 has some of the most creative and challenging puzzle games ever made. These games play with space, language, perspective, and logic in ways that will force you to really flex your brain muscles to solve. In many ways, puzzle games are among the hardest video games ever made, but overcoming them comes down to pure intelligence rather than skill. If you need a new mental challenge, here are the best puzzle games on PS5.

If you have already managed to outsmart all of our picks, check to see what new puzzle games are coming in our list of upcoming PS5 games.

Read more