Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 5 best laptop deals in HP’s Winter Savings Blowout sale

Aaron Mamiit
By

HP just slashed the prices of a wide range of laptops for its Winter Savings Blowout sale, so if you need a new device, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance at huge savings. There are a lot of choices though, so to help you make a quick decision, we’ve picked out our five favorite laptop deals from the ongoing promotion. You need to hurry because either stocks may run out or the discounts may expire at any moment, so before either happens, you need to complete your purchase.

HP Laptop 14t — $280, was $550

The HP Laptop 14z-em000 with a window open.
HP

The HP Laptop 14t is one of the most affordable HP laptop deals you can shop right now, but it’s got what it takes to handle simple activities such as browsing the internet and typing documents with its Intel N200 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop features a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you won’t have to deal with installing an operating system yourself, and a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution.

HP Laptop 17t — $300, was $500

The HP 17t-cn300 17.3-inch laptop against a white background.
HP

The HP Laptop 17t, which is equipped with a 17.3-inch screen featuring HD+ resolution, is one of the cheapest options in the market if you’re after a large display for managing spreadsheets and watching streaming shows. It’s powered by the Intel N200 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 256GB SSD, so it’s a nice choice for completing basic work-from-home tasks and schoolwork.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop — $570, was $950

HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 tent view.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which is described by our laptop buying guide as a device that combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen. The 360-degree hinges attaching its 15.6-inch Full HD display to its body enables easy switching between laptop mode and tablet mode, and performance is dependable with its AMS Ryzen 5 7530U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

HP Victus 16 gaming laptop — $800, was $1,150

Straightforward image of the HP Victus 16.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for gaming laptop deals, check out the HP Victus 16. It’s highlighted in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as the cheapest gaming laptop that still provides solid performance. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in a 512GB SSD that should offer enough space for several of the best PC games. Its 16.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution will help your appreciate the graphics of modern titles.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop — $1,300, was $1,700

The HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a desk with it's keyboard folded under, allowing it to stand.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

For those who want power and versatility in one package, you won’t be disappointed with the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. In addition to the many available forms for 2-in-1 laptops, the HP Spectre x360 runs fast and smooth with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll have plenty of space on its 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home, and its 16-inch touchscreen is sharp and colorful with 3K+ resolution.

