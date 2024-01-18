 Skip to main content
This HP 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $350 off today

An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.
Gamers, don’t let this offer slip through your fingers — the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is down to $1,350 in HP’s flash sale, following a $350 discount on its original price of $1,700. It’s still not cheap, but the savings will go a long way in building your collection of video games and accessories. You’re going to have to act fast though, as it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute because stocks of the gaming laptop may already be sold out by then.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop

Gaming laptops should be equipped with high-end processors and graphics chips to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide. The HP Omen 17t won’t have any trouble with that, as this configuration comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, plus the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. That’s more than enough to play the best PC games without any issues, and it gets you prepared for upcoming PC games that you’re looking forward to.

You’re going to see even the smallest details of the games that you’re playing on the HP Omen 17t’s large 17.3-inch display with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, so you won’t miss anything. The gaming laptop has enough storage space for you to install multiple AAA titles as it’s got a 512GB SSD, and since it ships with Windows 11 Home, you can start loading your favorite games right after powering it on for the first time.

HP’s flash sale brings one of the most tempting gaming laptop deals that we’ve seen in a while, with the powerful HP Omen 17t down to $1,350 from $1,700 for savings of $350. We’re not sure how long stocks of the machine will last, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking about it. If you think the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop will meet your needs and it fits your budget, then what are you waiting for? Complete the purchase immediately so that you don’t miss out on the discount.

