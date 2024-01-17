HP just knocked $420 off this gaming PC with an RTX 4060

If you’re thinking about buying a new gaming desktop, it’s important that you take advantage of the discounts from gaming PC deals because these machines don’t come cheap if you want to get a dependable one. Here’s an offer that you should consider — the HP Omen 40L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for $1,130 from HP, for savings of $370 on its original price of $1,500 that you can use on monitor deals and video games. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so you need to hurry in completing the transaction if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop

The HP Omen series of gaming desktops is great for beginners because they’re equipped with powerful components, they’re readily available, and they’re easy to upgrade, according to our roundup of the best gaming PCs. This HP Omen 40L on sale is equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that will be enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. You’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues, and while you have the option of increasing RAM to 32GB, you probably won’t need any other upgrades for a while.

If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating with the HP Omen 40L because it’s equipped with a cooling system that includes strategically-placed fans. For those who love tinkering with settings, it also comes with the Omen Gaming Hub, where you can access software enhancements, hardware controls, and live service adjustments.

Great for both beginners and veterans in PC gaming, the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is an easy choice if you’re on the hunt for a new machine because it’s available with a $370 discount from HP. Instead of $1,500, you’ll only have to pay $1,130, which is a steal price for this gaming PC. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, and since we think it’s going to draw a lot of attention, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase of the HP Omen 40L gaming desktop as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations