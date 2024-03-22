 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $500 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.
HP

If you want a gaming laptop with powerful performance and a large screen, then you should think about getting the HP Omen 17t, especially now that it’s on sale from HP with a $500 discount that pulls its price down from $1,700 to $1,200. It’s still not cheap, but it’s a worthwhile investment if you’re serious about PC gaming. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so if you want to make sure that you get this gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase for it right now.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop

The HP Omen 17t challenges the performance of the best gaming laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is good for gaming. Not only is the device capable of running the best PC games with no issues, but it’s also ready to play the upcoming PC games of the next few years before you need to start thinking about an upgrade.

Another major selling point for the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop is its massive 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution. You’re sacrificing a bit of portability, but in exchange, you’ll be playing video games on a large display with sharp details and vivid colors, which will help you better appreciate the graphics of modern titles. The gaming laptop can fit multiple AAA titles in its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing games right after unboxing the HP Omen 17t.

Trending Deals:

You’ll see lots of gaming laptop deals when you search online, but not all of them will meet the strict requirements of PC gaming. Here’s one that will — the HP Omen 17t with a $500 discount from HP, lowering its price to a more reasonable $1,200 from $1,700 originally. The offer won’t be available forever — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you think the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop should be your next machine, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
LG Gram laptops are heavily discounted — up to $700 off
The LG Gram Style laptop on a desk.

If you want your next Windows 11 laptop to be both powerful and stylish, you're going to want to take advantage of the discounts in this ongoing sale for LG Gram laptops. With prices that start at $700 and savings as much as that same amount, there will be something among these bargains that should catch your eye. We've recommended our top picks among the available laptop deals below, but feel free to take a look at all the offers. You better hurry with your purchase though, as there's no telling how much time is remaining before these prices return to normal.

What to buy in the LG Gram laptop sale

Read more
Save $600 on this gaming laptop with an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM
The Dell G16 gaming laptop.

Gamers who are looking to buy a powerful gaming laptop without breaking the bank should check out the Dell G16. It's currently on sale with a $600 discount from Dell, which slashes its price from $1,900 to a relatively affordable $1,300, considering the top-of-the-line specifications that it packs. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer and how long stocks will last, so before this deal gets taken down, go ahead and complete your purchase of this gaming laptop to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
Dell is one of the best laptop brands, and that superiority extends to gaming laptops with the Dell G16. It's equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but you'll also be set for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
Dell TechFest sale: Laptops, gaming PCs, and monitors from $95
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

If you're on the lookout for laptop deals, gaming PC deals, and monitor deals, you're going to want to take advantage of the discounts that are available from the Dell TechFest sale. As one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, there will be a lot of attention towards the offers, so don't be surprised is some of these are gone as soon as tomorrow. To help you decide what to buy, we've rounded up our favorite bargains below, but you can go ahead and take a look at everything that's on sale yourself. You just have to hurry with your purchase if you want to make sure that you pocket the savings.

What to buy in the Dell TechFest sale

Read more