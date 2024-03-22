If you want a gaming laptop with powerful performance and a large screen, then you should think about getting the HP Omen 17t, especially now that it’s on sale from HP with a $500 discount that pulls its price down from $1,700 to $1,200. It’s still not cheap, but it’s a worthwhile investment if you’re serious about PC gaming. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so if you want to make sure that you get this gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase for it right now.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop

The HP Omen 17t challenges the performance of the best gaming laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is good for gaming. Not only is the device capable of running the best PC games with no issues, but it’s also ready to play the upcoming PC games of the next few years before you need to start thinking about an upgrade.

Another major selling point for the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop is its massive 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution. You’re sacrificing a bit of portability, but in exchange, you’ll be playing video games on a large display with sharp details and vivid colors, which will help you better appreciate the graphics of modern titles. The gaming laptop can fit multiple AAA titles in its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing games right after unboxing the HP Omen 17t.

You’ll see lots of gaming laptop deals when you search online, but not all of them will meet the strict requirements of PC gaming. Here’s one that will — the HP Omen 17t with a $500 discount from HP, lowering its price to a more reasonable $1,200 from $1,700 originally. The offer won’t be available forever — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you think the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop should be your next machine, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart and check out immediately.

