This HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $450 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop on a desk with gameplay action on the screen.
HP

HP’s Winter Savings Blowout is giving gamers the chance to buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for a much cheaper price. From $1,800 originally, the machine will be yours for $1,350, for savings of $450 that you can spend on video games and accessories. The discount may disappear at any moment though, so if you’re due for an upgrade, don’t hesitate — proceed with your purchase for this gaming laptop as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop

The HP Omen 16 takes aim at the best gaming laptops with the performance provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card that’s paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, plus 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You won’t have any issues playing the best PC games with these specifications, and you’ll even be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Playing on the 16.1-inch screen of the HP Omen 16 is enjoyable and immersive because of its QHD resolution, which promises sharp and colorful graphics for your favorite titles. To complete the experience, it also comes with HP Dual Speakers with HP Audio Boost and custom tuning from Bang & Olufsen experts, as well as support for DTS: X Ultra technology that creates 3D sound on any gaming headset. The gaming laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed in a 1TB SSD that will have enough space for several AAA games with all the necessary updates and the optional DLCs.

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming laptop deals shouldn’t miss the opportunity to buy the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop at $450 off. From a sticker price of $1,800, it’s down to $1,350 — it’s still not cheap, but you’ll be getting amazing value from this device at this discounted price. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested in the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop though, as we’re not sure if the offer will still be available if you decide to delay completing the transaction to tomorrow.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
