HP is having a workstation sale — 50% off powerful desktops

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re looking to furnish your home office — or an entire office space — there are some fantastic desktop computer deals going on at HP. You can get up to 50% off tower units as part of this 72 hour flash sale. Ideal for anyone who needs a new system for work purposes, the deals will — of course — not last for much longer. We recommend you take a look at the full sale for yourself by hitting the button below. Alternatively, read on and we’ll take you through some highlights.

HP Pro Mini 400 G9 — $879, was $1,790

The HP Pro Mini 400 G9 on a white background.
HP

Ultra-small, the HP Pro Mini 400 G9 is a little different from the best desktop computers as it’s solely focused on taking up the least amount of room while still having key business-focused components. It has an Intel Core i5-13500T processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s protected by HP Wolf Security for more advanced protection than you’d get on regular personal PCs. On the front is a selection of ports including a USB-C, and two USB-A ports, as well as a headphone jack. On the back is room for more USB sockets, one HDMI 2.1 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 and an Ethernet connector so it’s perfect for work purposes.

HP Z2 Mini G9 Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition — $1,079, was $2,505

The HP Z2 Mini G9 Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition on a white background.
HP

For a more powerful solution, check out the HP Z2 Mini G9 Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition with its Intel Core i7-13700 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It easily fits on your desk or behind the monitor with a slide-out design which provides tool-free interior access so you can easily swap out components. The unit has even been designed to be wiped down using many commonly available household disinfecting and cleaning wipes so it’s good for office use. A series of easily accessible ports including USB-A, USB-C, and Ethernet all prove useful too. It’s simply designed so it’s easy to store mostly anywhere, even if work space is limited.

HP Z2 Tower G9 Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition — $1,379, was $2,750

The HP Z2 Tower G9 Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition on a white background.
HP

All set once you add on one of the best monitors, the HP Z2 Tower G9 Workstation Wolf Pro Security Edition has an Intel Core i7-13700 processor, a massive 32GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s a traditional desktop PC but there’s room here to ensure tool-less access for any upgrades further down the line. It has a front-access dust filter so it can handle sitting on a factory floor with great thermal management. There are a number of ports including many USB-A ports, as well as two DisplayPort 1.4 so you’re all set for most tasks.

