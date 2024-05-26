 Skip to main content
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is $500 off right now

Kena Bridge of Spirits on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.
If you have a high-end gaming PC that runs something like an RTX 4090, then you’ll likely want to pair it with a high-end screen that can take full advantage of all the power you have under the hood. That not only means grabbing something with high resolution but something that can also handle a high refresh rate. Luckily, the Samsung Odyssey G9 can handle both, and more on top of that, given that it’s an ultra-widescreen. Of course, it does go for an eye-watering $1,300 at MSRP, but this Memorial Day weekend deal from Samsung brings it down to a more reasonable $800.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G9

The massive 49-inch, 1000R curved Samsung Odyssey G9 has an absolute ton of tech under the hood, the least of which is the 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Given that it runs at 1440p, that means it won’t tax a card like an RTX 4090 at a higher refresh rate, and if you absolutely love action-packed racing and FPS games, then you should manage to get relatively close to a 200FPS, even with higher graphical settings. Even if you have something like an RTX 4080, you should still be able to make some compromises here and there to get you either to higher graphical settings or higher FPS.

If you do play competitively, then you’ll be happy to know that the Samsung Odyssey G9 has a 1m GtG response time, which is pretty much the fastest you can go. It also covers 92% of the DCI color gamut for better color reproduction, and it even has HDR10+, which is rare to find on a gaming monitor. That said, it probably won’t be as good as you might find on a TV, especially with a peak HDR brightness of 1,000, although it will likely get you pretty close to it.

All in all, the Samsung Odyssey G9 is a really impressive monitor that’s perfect for those who want more immersion, and with the deal from Samsung bringing it down to $800, it’s a lot easier to justify. Even so, it still might be a bit out of budget for some, and if that’s the case, be sure to check out these great monitor deals as well.

