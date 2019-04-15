Digital Trends
Best Nintendo Switch GameCube controller adapters

The best Switch GameCube controller adapters combine affordability and quality

Steven Petite
By
Best Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller Adapters

Super Smash Bros. fever has kept the GameCube controller alive far longer than the plunky cube the controllers originally plugged into. Many players fell in love with how Super Smash Bros. Melee played with a GameCube controller. Nintendo kept native GameCube controller support for the Wii (at least at first) before moving on from the controller with the Wii U. Or so we thought.

When Super Smash Bros. 4 launched, Nintendo released an adapter to support four up to four GameCube controllers on Wii U. The Nintendo Switch received the same treatment when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched late last year. The official Nintendo adapter is, sadly, hard to find for a reasonable price, but there are numerous options that get the job done well. We’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch GameCube controller adapters below.

The cool thing about connecting GameCube controllers to your Switch is that you can use them with virtually any game. While the main draw is reliving the Melee-feeling in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, GameCube controllers can act much like the more expensive Pro Controllers, giving you a more traditional controller option for both AAA games and indies on Switch.

1. Pdobq adapter

Best Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller Adapters

Closely resembling the official Nintendo adapter, the Pdobq adapter is a great option. It’s slightly smaller than Nintendo’s adapter, but it has identical functionality. The Pdobq adapter supports four wired GameCube controllers. If you own a second adapter, you can enjoy up to eight player local multiplayer with compatible games. You don’t need to download a driver to use it on Switch, and it’s also compatible with Wii U, PC, and Mac. Switching between console and PC mode is as simple as pressing a button. Pdobq’s adapter supports rumble and turbo features for applicable GameCube controllers.

2. Mayflash adapter

Best Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller Adapters

Mayflash’s adapter was first introduced in 2015 for Wii U and remains one of the most popular third party GameCube adapters today. It has a more box-like design that may be more appealing to some. The Mayflash adapter has four GameCube controller inputs and works with Switch, Wii U, PC, and Mac. The plug-and-play design means that you don’t need a driver to play games on any platform (a driver is required for vibration on PC, though). Like the Pdobq adapter, you can plug two adapters into your Switch for eight player local multiplayer. The Mayflash has the same features as the Pdobq adapter, so the decision here is largely a matter of aesthetics.

 3. 8Bitdo Gbros. adapter

Best Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller Adapters

Retro accessory manufacturer 8BitDo offers a decidedly different option for your GameCube controller adapter needs. With the look of an oversized dongle and bearing the original shade of GameCube indigo, the Gbros. adapter is the ideal choice for those who tend to play a lot of solo games. The adapter syncs to your Switch wirelessly, so all you have to do is plug your controller into the adapter. This frees up the space between you and your TV from a mess of cords. The downside is that each adapter only supports one controller, so you’ll need to buy multiple if you’re having a LAN party.

Gbros. requires two AA batteries and gets around 30 hours of gameplay before needing to replace them. One of the biggest strengths of the Gbros. adapter is that it has a screenshot button. That may sound like no big deal, but playing with GameCube controllers using other adapters doesn’t allow you to take screenshots. The Gbros. adapter also has a home button to let you return to the Switch’s menu screen — another feature that is lacking with GameCube controllers (and most adapters). 8Bitdo’s handy little adapter also works with NES, SNES, and Wii Classic controllers.

4. Official Nintendo adapter

Best Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller Adapters

If you have the adapter from the Wii U era, it works just fine with the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo re-released the adapter alongside Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but like many things Nintendo, the adapter is unavailable in stores just months later. If you absolutely have to have the Nintendo logo on the adapter, well, you can spend almost four times its original price on Amazon.

