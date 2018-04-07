The best Nintendo Switch cases offer quality and style

The Nintendo Switch is unlike other current-generation consoles. With both docked and portable modes, it’s easy to play at home or on the move. Because of the platform’s unique design, however, you will definitely want to get a case if you plan on taking it out and about frequently. Doing so will ensure that it doesn’t get dinged or scratched in transit, and will likely prolong the life span of your newfangled device.

Not all cases are created equal, though. There are two distinct kinds of Switch cases: A smaller, sleeker version that protects the base console and allows you to easily play it on the go, and another case meant for more serious transportation that includes enough space to transport the console, your dock, and any other accessories you might have.

Orzly Carry Case ($11) The snug design and hard plastic exterior of the Orzly Carry Case make it an excellent option for protecting your Switch, one that will easily fit in your purse or backpack. But if stashing your console in the bottom of your bag isn’t your thing, this case also has a handle that allows you to carry it like a briefcase. The Orzly Carry Case also includes a cushioned flap that can store eight game cartridges and further protect your screen from harm, as well as a mesh pouch in the upper section of the case for your smaller but still essential Switch accessories. It doesn’t have space to accommodate larger accessories, but if you’re just looking to bring your Switch along for your commute or to a local coffee shop, this case will likely fit the bill. It currently comes in black, blue, pink, and red. Buy it now: Amazon

PDP Starter Kit with Travel Case ($23) The PDP Switch Starter Kit is a well-made, licensed Nintendo product that has everything you need to transport your Switch in style. Besides the case — which is made of soft, durable canvas outfitted with a long strap — the Starter Kit also comes with a screen protector, applicator, cleaning cloth, Joy-Con gel grips, and a pair of wired earbuds that feature a built-in microphone. The case has enough room to comfortably store your console (with the Joy-Cons attached) under a large elastic band that covers your screen. There is also a cushioned insert that allows you to store up to 12 game cards on one side while providing additional protection for your console. PDP also sells this case in several different designs, allowing you to show your appreciation for both Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Buy it now: Amazon

Hori Super Mario Odyssey Accessory Set ($25) Hori is another option for those looking for a licensed Nintendo product. The company’s Super Mario Odyssey kit comes with a soft pouch to carry your Switch, as well as a game card case, silicone Joy-Con grips, and caps for both analog sticks. For better or worse, however, this case is thinner than many other cases out there. It’s not going to protect your Switch from falls or impacts, but it will keep the screen in good condition. Hori also makes both Skyrim– and Zelda-themed kits that include a similar neoprene pouch, cleaning cloth, and Joy-Con grip attachment. Buy it now: Amazon

AmazonBasics Carrying Case ($11) The AmazonBasics Carrying Switch Case is probably the most affordable case on this list, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. You can get the black version for just $11, or the red and neon yellow versions for $7 and $8, respectively, if you don’t mind picking them up as add-on items. Each variation includes a built-in flap that can store up to 10 game cards while protecting your screen from scratches. It also has a mesh pouch that can fit small accessories. Reviewers note that the case is a tight fit around the console and there’s not much rooms for accessories, but when you consider the price and the fact that it comes with a one-year warranty through Amazon, it’s tough to beat. Buy it now: Amazon

ButterFox Nintendo Switch Hard Carrying Case ($12) This durable hard-shelled case protects your Switch not only from scratches, but also from drops. It also provides space to store up to 19 game cartridges, two MicroSD cards, and a host of small Switch accessories including your charging cable, earbuds, and a pair of extra controllers. Two soft dividers protect your screen and are narrow enough that they won’t press on the analog sticks while the case is closed. Two elastic straps help secure your console in place. There have been several updates to this case in recent months that have addressed previous size issues and added a removal tab that allows you to quickly discharge your device. Buy it now: Amazon

Large Cases AmazonBasics Carrying Case ($15) Unlike the previous cases, this larger offering has enough space to accommodate all of your Switch accessories, including the dock, HDMI and AC adapter, Joy-con controllers, and a Joy-Con grip. The AmazonBasics Travel and Storage Case is just a few dollars more than the aforementioned AmazonBasics Carrying Case, but provides extra space and foam padding to ensure that your device remains protected during more strenuous traveling. The case — which is available in red and yellow, and comes with a one-year warranty — also sports a hard shell and a rubberized handle, making it more secure and comfortable while you’re on the go. Buy it now: Amazon

Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case ($38) This tough ballistic nylon case by RDS Industries can house all of your Switch accessories. The interior is lined with felt and features an additional case to store your cables, as well as two smaller cases that hold up to four games apiece. Although expensive, the RDS Deluxe System Case offers higher quality than many of the other offerings on our list, and comes features a hard exterior, rubberized handle, and heavy-duty zipper. Even if you’re not using this case for traveling, it’s a good option if you intend to stow your console in a drawer or closet for safekeeping. Buy it now: Amazon

Everywhere Messenger Bag ($28) The Everywhere Messenger Bag represents the best of both worlds, letting you transport your Switch using either a backpack or a removable case designed for handheld mode. The removable case is pretty basic — it uses a single elastic strap to hold your Switch in place and lacks additional storage options. The smaller case also provides additional protection for your Switch when it’s in the bag, while a slew of fitted compartments help secure various components. Last but not least is the shoulder strap, which ensures the bag fits snugly and comfortably around your body. It’s one of the more stylish Switch cases out there, with dark colors and a minimalist Switch logo. Buy it now: Amazon

Nintendo Switch Elite Player Backpack ($50) The most expensive case on this list is also the most versatile. This modern-style backpack from PDP provides complete storage for your Switch, while offering additional space for stowing accessories such as your cell phone or wallet. The backpack is designed to fit your console and dock, six extra Joy-Cons, cables, games, headphones, and a Pro Controller. The internal pockets are also feature easy-to-see icons, which clearly show what accessory is supposed to go in which pocket. The padded straps and handle make transporting your Switch and other accessories even easier. Buy it now: Amazon