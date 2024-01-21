 Skip to main content
More than 80 Nintendo Switch games are discounted this weekend

Aaron Mamiit
By
The new Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model.
Nintendo

Gamers will want to take advantage of the discounts that are available in Best Buy’s ongoing three-day sale, which includes price cuts on more than 80 Nintendo Switch games. Owners of the hybrid console who just finished what they were playing, and those who want to add more titles to their collection, should check out everything that’s available in the retailer’s Nintendo Switch deals as there’s surely something for everyone. We’ve highlighted our favorite offers below, but if you want to browse through all the bargains, you better hurry as stocks may already be running low.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Nintendo Switch game sale

A screenshot of Bayonetta 3.
Platinum Games

The cheapest option among the discounted Nintendo Switch games in Best Buy’s ongoing sale is the strategy title Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which will be yours instead of $20. Here are some of the other games in the sale that feature Mario, and while they’re not as affordable, they’re must-haves for owners of the console — Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games , New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe , and Super Mario Party , down from their original price of $60.

Meanwhile, for fans of The Legend of Zelda series, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is , The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is , and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is , also from a sticker price of $60.

Other popular Nintendo Switch titles in the sale include a pair of action-adventure trilogies originally from the PlayStation — Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy also , both discounted from $40. If you want more action, you can get Bayonetta 3 , or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition also , with both originally $60.

With more than 80 Nintendo Switch games with discounts in Best Buy’s three-day sale, here’s your chance to expand your gaming library for cheaper than usual. You’re going to have to act fast though — while you’ve still got some time before the sale ends, the longer you wait, the higher the risk that the game that you’ve got an eye on gets sold out. Go ahead if you want to take a look at everything that’s available, but you need to remember that time isn’t your friend. Make your purchases as soon as possible so that you don’t miss the savings.

