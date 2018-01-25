9 Nintendo Switch games you should play in handheld mode

The Nintendo Switch offers a great traditional gaming experience when in its dock, particularly when using a Pro Controller, but just because you’re playing on the television doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting the most out of your game. From motion controls to the nifty touchscreen, you can often get more out of this system when it’s in your hands. We think these games are especially conducive to play in handheld mode, whether you’re sitting on your couch or playing it while traveling.

‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’

You won’t be missing out on any touchscreen features or major performance enhancements if you choose to play Ubisoft’s strategy game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on your television instead of in handheld mode, but the game’s digestible battles are practically made for on-the-go play. Mario + Rabbid‘s puzzle-esque scenarios are the perfect length for a bus ride, or whenever you have a few minutes of downtime. Plus, its turn-based, so you can easily pause the game and stick your Switch in your pocket if you have to stop playing in a hurry.

‘Splatoon 2’

If you play Splatoon 2 with motion controls off, you will find a fairly comparable experience in handheld and docked modes. But if you like to fine-tune your shots, it’s much easier to do so when you’re holding the screen instead of a controller. The ability to do this consistently will lead to better results in multiplayer matches, and you might even help your Salmon Run pals set a new record — just make sure you still have access to Wi-Fi when you’re playing, or you’ll be stuck playing the single-player campaign.

‘LA Noire’

Playing LA Noire with your Switch docked emphasizes how dated the game feels. The 2011 procedural detective game’s control scheme can feel stiff, and navigating the menus with the analog sticks is an absolute chore. In handheld mode, however, you can tap selections in your notebook with your finger to quickly bring them up, and you can even manipulate objects in the environment with the touchscreen during investigations. Though you can also use the motion function in the Joy-Con controllers to use these features this with the Switch docked, it’s not the best way to play the game.

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the ultimate party game, but with Nintendo Switch, you can take the party with you wherever you go. Because an entire grand prix can be completed in less than 30 minutes, it’s the perfect game to play while you’re on the train or bus. It feels great in handheld mode because of the Joy-Cons’ HD Rumble, and the action is silky-smooth.

The single horizontal Joy-Con control scheme allows two players to face off without the need for an extra controller, and if you flip up the Switch’s kickstand or use the iBolt headrest mount, you can split-screen race always anywhere.

‘Arms’

We know this one sounds strange, but Arms is more fun in portable mode. The Nintendo Switch’s motion controls are certainly a fun novelty and allow for a few tricks in multiplayer, but holding the Switch in your hands and controlling fighters with the triggers just allows for more precise movements. The sticks still allow you to curve your shots and reach distant targets, and the button layout is more comfortable than the recommended Joy-Con setup. With the screen directly in front of you, you also have an easier time gauging the distance between your fighter and your opponent.

‘Poly Bridge’

Construction games aren’t typically designed with consoles in mind, as the fine adjustments you have to make aren’t very easy to make on controllers. The bridge-constructing game Poly Bridge is no different, as it was originally released for PC and smartphones. With the Switch’s touchscreen, you’re able to design your bridges using your fingers, but on the television, this is done using the Joy-Con as a pointing tool. If you want to play the game on a larger display, the PC is a better option.

‘Oxenfree’

Oxenfree is an adventure game that plays reasonably well on televisions, but with the Switch’s touchscreen, you have the ability to click on objects and dialogue options rather than move the sticks to select them. Given the emphasis the game puts on the conversations between its characters, it makes for a more convenient experience, and its relatively short length means that you can make real progress even if you’re only playing it for a few minutes at a time.

‘Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition’

Rayman Legends began its life as a Wii U exclusive, and its touch-enabled puzzle sections with the character Murfy make this especially evident. When played with a traditional control scheme, these areas are boring at best and frustrating at worst, but with the Switch’s touchscreen, you can manipulate the environment with the swipe of a finger before returning to standard platforming action. The game’s simple combat and navigation controls are also perfect for the Joy-Con controllers, and you won’t really benefit from using a Pro Controller, instead.

‘Darkest Dungeon’

As with Poly Bridge, Darkest Dungeon was initially designed for the PC’s mouse and keyboard more than a traditional controller. On the Switch version, developer Red Hook Studios takes advantage of the console’s touchscreen to simplify sorting through the game’s various menus. It is technically playable using the Joy-Cons’ buttons or Pro Controller, but the controls are fairly clunky. If you plan to play Darkest Dungeon on the Switch, you want to use the touchscreen. With turn-based mechanics in its combat, it’s also a good game to play on a commute.