  1. Gaming

Windows 11 bringing new gaming features to PC players next month

By

PC gaming is about to change in a big (and hopefully positive) way. With Windows 11 launching on October 5, PC gamers will have a suite of new gaming features that can potentially make their games look better and load faster.

The biggest change that a large number of PC gamers will likely notice after they upgrade to Windows 11 is in how the OS will handle HDR (High Dynamic Range). The set of techniques, which let a monitor display a wider range of brightness, is a bit of a pain to handle on Windows 10 PCs at the moment. After turning HDR on, users were able to enjoy HDR-compatible content. However, standard dynamic range content looks strange on Windows 10, almost like it has a bad filter over it. Windows 11 solves this issue with Auto HDR, which, as its name implies, automatically adds HDR to SDR content seamlessly.

Windows 11 also borrows one of the Xbox Series X’s prime features, Direct Storage. With this feature, PCs that have an NVMe SSD will be able to load games faster by loading data directly onto a system’s GPU rather than its CPU. While Direct Storage on PCs hasn’t been properly tested yet, Microsoft has claimed that it will reduce overall CPU usage and improve system performance. For those who aren’t upgrading, Direct Storage will also be available on Windows 10.

Naturally, Microsoft is also including its premier game subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, with Windows 11. While users will still have to pay for a Game Pass subscription, they should be able to access games with ease thanks to the Xbox App being built into Windows 11 itself.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $120 with this amazing Vitamix deal at Amazon

The Vitamix Ascent Series A3300 blender with an empty container.

Best cheap projector deals for September 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best cheap wireless headphone deals for September 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Walmart slashes the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch price by a ton

Fitbit Versa 2 on a white background.

Microsoft suggests Windows 11 will be missing a key feature at launch

Android Apps on Windows 11

Joby’s new iPhone camera accessories have MagSafe built in

Joby GripTight Mount for MagSafe

Best dorm-friendly cooking gear for back to school

cambridge university ai research center college univeristy campus

Don’t be left in the dark. Be hurricane-ready with these smart home tools

A person using the GoSun Sport outside.

Bose updates its top end with QuietComfort 45

Bose QuietComfort 45.

Windows 11: Everything new in the next big Windows update

Laptop sitting on a desk showing Windows 11's built-in Microsoft Teams experience

Windows 11 general availability and free update set to start on October 5

Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

SimpliSafe adds outdoor camera with 8x zoom to its DIY lineup

SimpliSafe Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

Jabra rolls out a new trio of Elite earbuds

Jabra Elite 7 Pro.