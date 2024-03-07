Microsoft has just confirmed that it will hold a Surface and Windows event on March 21, as previously rumored. The company went live with a placeholder webpage for a digital event titled “New Era of Work,” teasing some new announcements and how it will ” advance the new era of work with Copilot.”

Set to kick off at 9 a.m. PT on March 21 , it’s looking as though this event might be a little bit more focused on the business side of things, rather than consumer offerings. Microsoft doesn’t get into many details, but mentioned how the event will be focused on “the latest in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface.”

It’s not clear if we’ll see a full device reveal, or simply a quick tease, but this means that this event could tprovide some news about the Surface Pro 10, as well as the Surface Laptop 6. The Verge reports it is expecting to see business versions of the devices.

Based on earlier rumors, the Surface Pro 10 is expected to come with an OLED display, an improved webcam, Intel’s new Core Ultra chips, and a Snapdragon X Elite chip. The Surface Laptop 6, meanwhile, could feature a big redesign, with slimmer bezels, the haptic touchpad from the Surface Laptop Studio, and improved connectivity. Release dates could be staggered, with Intel models coming first in April and other models a month later in the summer.

On the Windows side of things, it’s safe to assume that Copilot and AI will take a front seat for the announcements. With Intel’s Core Ultra chips shipping with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that uses AI for improved performance, Microsoft could talk about how Windows 11 will be able to further leverage the technology. A possible new “AI Explorer” feature is expected to be announced, as well as the incoming featured update for Windows 11, 24H2.

“AI Explorer” is pretty similar to the defunct Windows Timeline feature in Windows 10, in that it’s expected to help you jump back into your workflow with searchable moments. Enhancements for Copilot could also be on the menu, considering that Microsoft offers the Copilot for Microsoft 365 add-on.

