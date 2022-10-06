 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft says disabling these two Windows 11 features will boost gaming performance

Monica J. White
By

Two settings in Windows 11 may affect gaming performance, says Microsoft. These settings are enabled by default.

Microsoft has made it possible for you to disable these options, but there are also reasons why you might want to keep them on. However, if your computer’s performance in games is less than stellar, they might be worth checking out.

An Alienware + Windows 11 PC gaming setup.
Alienware

Microsoft has posted a new support document detailing the two features and their possible impact. The company has found that Memory Integrity and Virtual Machine Platform (VMP) have affected the gaming performance of some users.

VMP does pretty much what it says on the tin — it provides virtual core machine services for Windows 11. Memory Integrity plays a fairly big role, though, because it’s responsible for checking new drivers and ensuring that they’re coming from a trustworthy source. It protects your system from malicious code. This is why you might want to avoid disabling this feature, and if you do disable it, it’s a good idea to toggle it back on when your gaming session comes to an end.

Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn’t go into any detail as to how widespread the problem is, only noting that it happens “in some scenarios and some configurations of gaming devices.”

Of course, if you’re experiencing poor frame rates or other issues while you game, there could be any number of reasons why that might be happening — but if you’re a Windows 11 user, you can try to optimize your gaming experience in this fairly easy way first.

Before you get to disabling things, keep in mind that Microsoft recommends turning these settings back on later, and it adds: “If turned off, the device may be vulnerable to threats.” If you want to give it a shot regardless of Microsoft’s warnings, here’s how to do it.

How to disable Memory Integrity and VMP

Person sitting and using a Windows Surface computer with Windows 11.
Windows 11

In order to turn off Memory Integrity, go into your Start Menu by pressing the Windows key, then type in “Core Isolation” in the taskbar. Select it when it pops up, and when you’re on that page, toggle Memory Integrity off. Microsoft recommends that you restart your device afterward.

Turning off VMP is equally simple. Once again, go into the Start Menu, and in search, type in “Turn Windows features on or off.” When you’re in the Windows Features section, find Virtual Machine Platform and deselect it. Press OK to finalize these changes and restart your computer.

If you’re not seeing any benefit from turning off these two settings, it’s best to keep them on. However, if you’re not happy with your frame rates, we have a handy guide that can help you with some more ideas to try out.

Editors' Recommendations

Nullmixer is a nasty, new Windows malware dropper
Windows shows a malware warning on a Dell laptop.
This new Windows 11 feature will help you protect your passwords
A man sits, using a laptop running the Windows 11 operating system.
Why gamers should avoid the Windows 11 2022 update
A man sits, using a laptop running the Windows 11 operating system.
This beloved TikTok hashtag just got its own app feature
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.
The best Chromebooks for 2022: great choices at every price point
Close up of the Chrome logo on the top of a Chromebook.
It turns out AMD isn’t cutting GPU prices after all
AMD RX 6950 XT graphics card on a pink background.
Best GPU deals for October 2022
An AMD graphics card in an external GPU enclosure.
This gaming chair makes your butt a part of the action
A Cooler Master Synk X chair with purple rings around the seat and back
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro adds Wi-Fi 6E but loses compatibility
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro in Lemongrass color rests on a shelf.
New Ryzen 7000 motherboards are actually affordable, starting at $125
MSI B650 motherboards.
Get ready: there could be more ads in Instagram’s future
Instagram app on the Google Play Store on an Android smartphone.
Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks
best VPN services
Best Chromebook deals for October 2022
Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.