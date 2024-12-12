Bid farewell to this small but helpful Windows 11 feature

As Microsoft mentions in a December 12 blog post, Windows 11 users will soon no longer receive future updates for the suggested actions menu. The helpful feature would offer you related actions when you copy items like dates or phone numbers with actions to create an event or make a call.

Microsoft first introduced the feature in a Windows 11 2022 update. It made the suggested actions menu appear and gave contextual information based on the copied data. Microsoft describes the feature as follows: “Suggested actions that appear when you copy a phone number or future date in Windows 11 are deprecated and will be removed in a future Windows 11 update.”

Recommended Videos

The feature’s end of support may be due to the decrease in usage and the upcoming release of the Click To Do features, which offer similar usability. However, it’s important to remember that Click To Do is only for Copilot+ PCs, so those with an older Windows 11 computer are left out of the cool kids’ club.

Microsoft made it clear that the suggested actions menu is not going to be removed but deprecated, meaning it will no longer be supported and might stop working or cause other issues.

Microsoft also included Legacy DRM services, Paint 3D, Adobe Type 1 fonts, DirectAccess, NTLM, and more on its list of deprecated features. Not too long ago, Microsoft said goodbye to the Windows Control Panel in favor of the Settings app. Additionally, the nostalgic WordPad also stopped receiving updates as of September 1, 2024. It makes sense that the apps you have come to love will meet their demise, but time will tell what other features Microsoft will remove or end support for.