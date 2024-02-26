 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft may fix the most frustrating thing about Windows updates

Monica J. White
By
A laptop sits on a white step, surrounded by white and blue lighting. It's running Windows 11.
Microsoft

Most Windows users will agree that one of the most annoying things about the operating system is the updates. While Windows Updates are necessary, they often tend to come up at the worst possible time, interrupting work and gaming sessions with persistent reminders that the system needs to reboot. Microsoft might be fixing that problem in the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 build, but it’s still too early to bid farewell to those ill-timed reboots.

As spotted in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26058, Microsoft is testing “hot patching” for some Windows 11 updates. Hot patching refers to a dynamic method of updating that often doesn’t change the software version and may not even need a restart. In the context of Windows 11, it’s pretty straightforward — Windows will install the update, and you won’t have to reboot your system.

Recommended Videos

Microsoft is no stranger to hot patching. This method has been used in Windows servers and on Xbox consoles. This doesn’t mean it’ll be able to implement this into Windows 11 for consumers all across the board, though.

Related

According to Zac Bowden of Windows Central, hot patching may only be used in the monthly security updates that Microsoft pushes. While this should remove the nuisance of having to reboot on command most of the time, you’ll still have to do it occasionally; Bowden says that means reboots in January, April, July, and October.

Many people restart their PCs on a daily basis, but even then, the forced reboot from Windows Update can get annoying. The updates sometimes take time to apply and may require more than a single PC restart, and the pop-up reminders make it feel like even more of a chore.

A Windows 11 device sits on a table.
Microsoft

Hot patching is still pretty far from being implemented, as it’s set to ship alongside the rest of the new features in Windows 11 24H2, and it’ll have a new hardware requirement that the previous builds did not. More importantly, it’s still unclear whether hot patching will even make it to consumer versions of Windows; it could end up being a feature for commercial clients, such as Windows 11 Enterprise or Education.

If hot patching makes it to Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Professional, it’ll be a notable quality-of-life improvement for Microsoft’s customers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
As a recent Mac convert, here’s what has surprised me most
Apple MacBook Pro 16 front view showing display and keyboard.

When I transitioned to all-Apple computing, I knew there would be challenges. I assumed there would be many days and weeks of awkwardness before I truly felt at home on my Mac (and iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch).

That's why it surprised me when I discovered how smooth much of the transition actually was. Here's everything I learned along the way, along with some tips on how I made it as seamless as possible.
Retraining my muscle memory
Both Windows and macOS have various features and functionality that aren't exactly hidden, but aren't entirely intuitive, either. Things like keyboard shortcuts, settings, windows management, and more build up over time. They get burned into our muscle memory, both physically and mentally. Switching to a new platform requires unlearning the old and learning the new.

Read more
Copilot’s most exciting Office features will cost $20 a month
Microsoft Copilot creating a PowerPoint presentation for a user.

Microsoft is expanding its AI integration again, enabling anyone to subscribe to a new service called Copilot Pro, which will be used in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote. That means you can do things like generate full slideshows in Powerpoint with just a few words typed into the chatbot.

Having generative AI built right into Office apps was an exciting idea when it was announced last year, but so far, it's only available for enterprise accounts as part of Copilot in Microsoft 365. Now, that option is available for all Microsoft 365 and Office customers, but it won't be free.

Read more
The most common Microsoft Teams problems and how to fix them
A close-up of someone using Microsoft Teams on a laptop for a videoconference.

Microsoft Teams was introduced in 2017 as a unified communication and collaboration platform aimed at helping businesses and organizations get things done. Microsoft leveraged the company's existing Office software experience and created a unified experience between Teams, Office 365, and Skype for Business. However, as with all software, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes you can run into Teams problems.

We're big Teams users here at Digital Trends -- it's our go-to communication and meeting tool -- and we've come across a few issues ourselves over the years. In the event you're having Microsoft Teams issues, here's how to fix some of the most common problems.

Read more