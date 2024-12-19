 Skip to main content
The annual Steam Winter Sale is back with some deep discounts

A pilot standing in front of a titan with a sword in the ground.
EA

2024’s Steam Winter Sale kicked off earlier today, bringing a vast number of deep discounts to PC games big and small between now and January 2.

At the end of every year, Valve holds a massive Steam Winter Sale on its PC gaming launcher and storefront. For two weeks, developers have a platform to discount their games on Steam; we often see all-time-low prices for high-profile games during this event. This year’s Winter Sale runs concurrently to the 2024 Steam Awards, where Steam users can vote for their favorite titles in categories like Game of the Year and Best Game on Steam Deck. Voting for the 2024 Steam Awards ends at 10 a.m. PT on December 31, while the Steam Winter Sale will run until 10 a.m. PT on January 2, 2025.

While I recommend looking at your own Steam Wishlist and checking out the store pages of games you’re interested in to see if they’ve been discounted, Steam’s Featured Deep Discounts roundup for the Winter Sale is also a good place to start. The Featured Deep Discounts page highlights massive discounts for beloved PC games. This time around, titles like Titanfall 2, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Metro Exodus, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition, The Forest, Firewatch, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Stellaris, Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Tales from the Borderlands have all been discounted by 90% and now only cost a few bucks.

Regardless of what you want to get during this sale, if you’ve been saving money to buy some PC games this year, now’s the time to spend it before the Steam Winter Sale ends on January 2, 2025.

