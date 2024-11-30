The best video game deals of Steam Autumn Sale 2024

Table of Contents Table of Contents Helldivers 2 Need for Speed Unbound Kingdom Come: Deliverance Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy UFO 50 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Steam Autumn Sale for 2024 began earlier this week and runs until 10 a.m. PT on December 4. Thousands of great games will be discounted throughout that time, some with particularly big price cuts. It’s a lot to sift through, so those looking for the best deals on games to pick up before December 4 might be struggling to choose what to buy. To help, I’ve rounded up six of the best deals that I’ve spotted during this Steam Autumn Sale. From Helldivers 2 to the shockingly reduced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, these are some games you should consider buying during the latest Steam sale.

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2’s base game usually costs $40, while its Super Citizen Edition costs $60. During the Steam Autumn Sale, both have been discounted by 20% to $32 and $48, respectively. While these aren’t the deepest discounts available during this Steam Autumn Sale, Helldivers 2 is one of the defining games of 2024 and a must-play if you enjoy multiplayer titles. Its unique brand of chaotic, violent third-person shooting action is unrivaled, and playing this game with friends will create plenty of shared moments that you all won’t forget anytime soon. If you haven’t jumped on the Helldivers 2 bandwagon yet, this Steam sale is the lowest we’ve seen its price go yet on Steam.

Need for Speed Unbound

NFS Unbound: Vol. 9 Reveal Trailer

The latest entry in the Need for Speed series is underrated. Need for Speed Unbound’s arcade-like street racing is a ton of fun, and the whole adventure is infused with an anime-inspired cel-shaded art style that stands out in the live-service space. Criterion Games has also consistently supported the game since its release and added a unique PvPvE extraction mode called Lockdown earlier this month. Need for Speed Unbound usually costs $70 but has been discounted by 93% during the Steam Summer Sale to just $4.89. You can also pick up its Palace Edition for $12 or Ultimate Collection edition for just $17 if you want some of its DLC. Those prices make it the best deal on a racing game during this Steam Autumn Sale.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Launch Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a first-person fantasy RPG that stood out from the competition when it was released in 2018 because of its focus on realism and historical accuracy. Sometimes, this makes the game challenging and obtuse, but that’s part of its charm and resonates with many people. Kingdom Come: Deliverance has a sequel coming out in February, so now is the perfect time to check out the first game and familiarize yourself with Warhorse Studios’ unique brand of hardcore fantasy RPG. Thankfully, all versions of the game have been discounted by around 90% for this Steam Autumn Sale. RPG fans can pick up the base game for just $3, Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition for $4, and the Kingdom Come Deliverance Collection bundle for $7.

Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy

If you’ve been itching to play more Tomb Raider after watching Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix, then this Steam Autumn Sale has you covered. A bundle called the Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy includes the three most recent games in the series — Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — as well as all of their DLC. While this typically retails for $187 on Steam, during the Autumn Sale, you can get all of this at a 95% discount, bringing its price down to $10.25. It’s the perfect way to get into the video game series ahead of the new Tomb Raider title published by Amazon Game Studios.

UFO 50

UFO 50 is one of the most ambitious games of the year. It was created by a coalition of indie game developers, including Spelunky’s Derek Yu, and is a collection of 50 original retro games that are all supposed to be from the same fictional publisher. These aren’t one-note video games either, but each is a full-fledged experience with unique gameplay concepts and worlds that meet a high bar of quality. UFO 50 was already a ridiculous deal at just $25. Now that it’s been discounted for the first time by 15% to just $21.24, I can’t recommend picking it up enough. I also highly recommend reading our review of UFO 50, which approaches critique of the game as if Digital Trends’ were a quirky ’90s video game magazine.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

One of the most shocking deals during this Steam Sale is for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This new game from Rocksteady Studios only launched in February but has already been discounted by 95%. You can pick up the base game for $3.49 or the Digital Deluxe Edition for just $5. That’s likely because Suicide Squad unperformed at release because it was extremely disappointing bomb from both a narrative and gameplay perspective. It has improved and been expanded with more content since then, though, and as it’s an online-only game, we may not be able to play it for much longer. If you’re curious about playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at all, it’s worth picking this flawed game up for under $5 during the Steam Autumn Sale.

These deals will be available until the Steam Autumn Sale ends at 10 a.m. PT on December 4.