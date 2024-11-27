 Skip to main content
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League price plummets to $4 in Steam Autumn Sale

By
Joker in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
WB Games

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League just got an enormous discount as part of the Steam Autumn Sale. You can get the live-service shooter for $3.49, a full 95% off its usual $70 price tag. Its $100 Deluxe Edition can be purchased for just $5.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the latest game from Batman Arkham studio Rocksteady, launched this February, where it was met with tepid reviews and underwhelming sales. Despite its rocky launch, publisher Warner Bros. said that it was committed to seeing out the shooter’s live service roadmap. Now, less than a year after its release, its price has dramatically dropped to the single digits.

The price cut comes just after the launch of the game’s third season, which added a new playable antihero, Lawless, to the roster. The update also brings a new battle pass, more weapons, cosmetics, and story content. If you buy the game on Steam, you’ll get that update for free.

While it’s an enticing deal, the price cut may be a Hail Mary for Warner Bros. as it tries to give its struggling live service one last player base injection ahead of its one-year anniversary in February. According to IGN, a representative from Warner Bros. declined to comment on the game’s future past its established roadmap. If you’re going to jump on the deal, just know that it may become unplayable in 2025 if WB decides to shutter its servers.

Digital Trends gave Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 2.5 out of 5 stars when we reviewed it earlier this year. Writer Tomas Franzese panned the game for its repetitive mission design and overbearing microtransactions, but gave it credit for its solid endgame loop and a surprisingly bold story. “There is enjoyment to be had in Suicide Squad, alone and with friends, but you’ll have to sift through a lot of dirt for that gold,” he writes.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
