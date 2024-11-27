Steam Deck is on sale for its lowest price yet during the Steam Autumn Sale

2024’s Steam Autumn Sale has begun. While there are plenty of fantastic deals on video games, the best deal might be that versions of the Steam Deck are available at their lowest price yet.

During this Steam Autumn Sale, the 64GB LCD Steam Deck is discounted by 15% to just $297; meanwhile, the 512GB LCD Steam Deck is discounted by 25% and now only costs $337. For just a little less or a little more than a Nintendo Switch, you can get this PC gaming handheld that will let you experience most of your Steam library on the go.

Recommended Videos

As I’m writing this, the 64GB version of the Steam Deck is out of stock, but the 512GB model is still available. Keep an eye on the Steam Deck page on Steam throughout the sale, though. The 64GB version might be restocked, or if we’re lucky, other Steam deck models will also get discounted.

Remember that the currently discounted versions are the LCD models and not the more recent OLED models with slightly crisper screens. Still, those versions of the Steam Deck sport respectable specs, and games look good on their 1280 x 800 LCD display. You’ll also get a carrying case with the purchase of either model, which should make it easier to lug these handheld gaming PCs around.

The Steam Autumn Sale will run until 10 a.m. PT on December 4, and those Steam Deck models should be discounted throughout that period (at least until Valve runs out of stock). If you haven’t gotten a Steam Deck yet, now’s the best time to get one.