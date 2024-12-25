Use your Christmas money to buy these games in the Steam Winter Sale

Table of Contents Table of Contents Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — $20 Helldivers 2 — $32 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth — $35 Tekken 8 — $35 Dragon Age: The Veilguard — $39 Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess — $40 UFO 50 — $21 Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — $19

So, it’s Christmas Day. You’ve finished opening all your presents. Now, you’ve got a whole bunch of gift cards, and maybe even some extra cash thanks to a kind uncle who has no idea what to buy you every year. How should you spend it? As Digital Trends’ senior gaming editor, allow me to be a devil on your shoulder and goad you into buying some PC games.

The Steam Winter Sale is happening now through January 2, 2025. As always, it brings some major discounts on some of the year’s best games (and plenty more beyond that). If you’ve been waiting to buy some games this year assuming they’d get a discount down the line, this is your moment. To help you sort through your options, I’ve pulled together some of the best deals in this year’s sales. I’m focusing on games that came out in 2024 to help fill out your backlog, but note that there’s plenty more deals to explore this year.

Happy holidays from all of us here at Digital Trends. And as a very out-of-place Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once said at Summer Game Fest, “Enjoy your gaming!”

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — $20

If I had to recommend just one game from this year’s sale, it would be Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Ubisoft’s fantastic 2D action game is a top-tier Metroidvania. It has a fast-paced combat system, challenging platforming, tons of secrets, and excellent quality of life innovations that push the genre forward. It may not have gotten the respect it deserved at this year’s Game Awards (though it did get a much-deserved win for Innovation in Accessibility), but it earned a spot on Digital Trends’ top 10 games of 2024. You can currently buy it for just $20 during Steam’s Winter Sale, and that’s a true steal.

Helldivers 2 — $32

If you’ve yet to try Helldivers 2, now’s the time to suit up and protect Super Earth. The excellent co-op shooter is a hit for a reason, as it gives players a chaotic game that’s built for friends to goof around in. It’s an action-packed comedy of errors where friends can inadvertently bomb one another while trying to fight off aliens. During the Steam Winter Sale, you can get it for $32, which shaves just a bit off its usual $40 price tag. It’s a great time to jump in too. As revealed at The Game Awards, Helldivers 2 just got a big (and bonkers) new update dubbed Omens of Tyranny. Plus, it just received new cosmetics based on Killzone 2. Get a squad together and squash those bugs.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth — $35

This year was filled with long RPGs, so I would forgive you for skipping a few. If you’re planning on going back to fill in the gaps, make sure Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is at the top of your backlog. The excellent sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an enormously entertaining adventure that brings Kiryu, Ichiban, and their buds to Hawaii. It’s one of the long-running series’ finest entries yet, with a sprawling story about characters facing their mortality and finding their place in the world. It’s currently on sale for $35, which is a great value considering that you can spend well over 100 hours playing it. Did I mention that it has an entire Animal Crossing-themed town management minigame?

Tekken 8 — $35

Fighting games don’t always get a lot of love when it comes to Game of the Year season, but Tekken 8 is one of 2024’s best regardless of genre. Even if you’re not a competitive player, you need to try its standout story campaign, which plays out like the most bombastic kung fu blockbuster you’ve ever seen. Its original price of $70 made this a difficult sell for casual players who just wanted to tool around with solo modes, but it’s 50% off during Steam’s sale. That chops it down to $35, a great price for a high-quality fighting game that’s full of memorable brawlers.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — $39

Though it may be a bit polarizing, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is worth your long-term investment. Bioware’s action RPG starts off as a safe return to form, but eventually builds to an emotionally compelling story that still sticks with me long after beating it. It’s the kind of game that you need to invest a lot of time into in order to really appreciate that, which makes it a perfect game for a holiday break. It’s currently 35% off on Steam, bringing the price down to $39. For that price, you’ll get a rich adventure filled with surprisingly deep RPG systems, memorable companions, and heartfelt (if on the nose) writing that grounds fantasy in human struggle. Give it a chance and you’ll find it may surprise you.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess — $40

If you’ve yet to try it on Xbox Game Pass, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess should be at the top of your backlog this year. Capcom’s oddball tower defense game, where players must protect a dancing Goddess as she cuts a path through monster-infested roads, is one of the most creative games released in 2024. It’s a strange spin on a classic genre that somehow defies classification. Plus, it features some of 2024’s best music and most eye-grabbing visuals. You can get it for just $40 during the Steam Winter Sale, but there’s actually a slightly better deal. Spend just 20 cents more and you can buy a bundle that also includes Okami, which is getting a long-awaited sequel. That’s one heck of a two-for-one deal.

UFO 50 — $21

At $25 originally, UFO 50 was already a steal. The retro collection features 50 original — and fully fleshed out — 8-bit games that are pixel perfect. The math always worked in its favor, as you were spending 50 cents per game. Now, it’s even more of a steal at $21. This is the kind of game that everyone needs to own, especially if you have a Steam Deck. I’ve spent over 85 hours with it since it came out and I’ve still only beaten a fraction of its games, let alone completed each game’s special challenge. Like a collection of great NES games, this one will keep you occupied for a lifetime.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — $19

I can’t let this year wrap up without plugging my own personal game of the year one last time. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is, without exaggeration, one of the greatest puzzle games ever built. It’s an engrossing maze full of secrets cut from the same cloth as Resident Evil. Each puzzle has its own internal logic that’s entirely different from everything else, but somehow feels consistent. I can’t recommend it enough, so here’s my last effort to get you to check it out: You can get it for $19 right now. That’s down from its usual price of $25, and I promise you that it’s more than worth every penny. If you’re home visiting family or with your partner, it doubles as the perfect couch co-op game (despite not actually having co-op) because its tough puzzles can take two minds to crack.