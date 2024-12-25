 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Use your Christmas money to buy these games in the Steam Winter Sale

By
Key art for the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

So, it’s Christmas Day. You’ve finished opening all your presents. Now, you’ve got a whole bunch of gift cards, and maybe even some extra cash thanks to a kind uncle who has no idea what to buy you every year. How should you spend it? As Digital Trends’ senior gaming editor, allow me to be a devil on your shoulder and goad you into buying some PC games.

The Steam Winter Sale is happening now through January 2, 2025. As always, it brings some major discounts on some of the year’s best games (and plenty more beyond that). If you’ve been waiting to buy some games this year assuming they’d get a discount down the line, this is your moment. To help you sort through your options, I’ve pulled together some of the best deals in this year’s sales. I’m focusing on games that came out in 2024 to help fill out your backlog, but note that there’s plenty more deals to explore this year.

Recommended Videos

Happy holidays from all of us here at Digital Trends. And as a very out-of-place Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once said at Summer Game Fest, “Enjoy your gaming!”

Related

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — $20

The immortals in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Ubisoft

If I had to recommend just one game from this year’s sale, it would be Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Ubisoft’s fantastic 2D action game is a top-tier Metroidvania. It has a fast-paced combat system, challenging platforming, tons of secrets, and excellent quality of life innovations that push the genre forward. It may not have gotten the respect it deserved at this year’s Game Awards (though it did get a much-deserved win for Innovation in Accessibility), but it earned a spot on Digital Trends’ top 10 games of 2024. You can currently buy it for just $20 during Steam’s Winter Sale, and that’s a true steal.

Helldivers 2 — $32

Four soldiers walk in front of a blue Super Earth flag in the Helldivers 2 trailer.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

If you’ve yet to try Helldivers 2, now’s the time to suit up and protect Super Earth. The excellent co-op shooter is a hit for a reason, as it gives players a chaotic game that’s built for friends to goof around in. It’s an action-packed comedy of errors where friends can inadvertently bomb one another while trying to fight off aliens. During the Steam Winter Sale, you can get it for $32, which shaves just a bit off its usual $40 price tag. It’s a great time to jump in too. As revealed at The Game Awards, Helldivers 2 just got a big (and bonkers) new update dubbed Omens of Tyranny. Plus, it just received new cosmetics based on Killzone 2. Get a squad together and squash those bugs.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth — $35

Ichiban and mascots on dondoko island.
Sega

This year was filled with long RPGs, so I would forgive you for skipping a few. If you’re planning on going back to fill in the gaps, make sure Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is at the top of your backlog. The excellent sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an enormously entertaining adventure that brings Kiryu, Ichiban, and their buds to Hawaii. It’s one of the long-running series’ finest entries yet, with a sprawling story about characters facing their mortality and finding their place in the world. It’s currently on sale for $35, which is a great value considering that you can spend well over 100 hours playing it. Did I mention that it has an entire Animal Crossing-themed town management minigame?

Tekken 8 — $35

Heihachi Mishima in battle in Tekken 8.
Bandai Namco

Fighting games don’t always get a lot of love when it comes to Game of the Year season, but Tekken 8 is one of 2024’s best regardless of genre. Even if you’re not a competitive player, you need to try its standout story campaign, which plays out like the most bombastic kung fu blockbuster you’ve ever seen. Its original price of $70 made this a difficult sell for casual players who just wanted to tool around with solo modes, but it’s 50% off during Steam’s sale. That chops it down to $35, a great price for a high-quality fighting game that’s full of memorable brawlers.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — $39

Taash looking angry in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
EA

Though it may be a bit polarizing, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is worth your long-term investment. Bioware’s action RPG starts off as a safe return to form, but eventually builds to an emotionally compelling story that still sticks with me long after beating it. It’s the kind of game that you need to invest a lot of time into in order to really appreciate that, which makes it a perfect game for a holiday break. It’s currently 35% off on Steam, bringing the price down to $39. For that price, you’ll get a rich adventure filled with surprisingly deep RPG systems, memorable companions, and heartfelt (if on the nose) writing that grounds fantasy in human struggle. Give it a chance and you’ll find it may surprise you.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess — $40

Soh, Yoshiro, and Villagers prepare for battle in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.
Capcom

If you’ve yet to try it on Xbox Game Pass, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess should be at the top of your backlog this year. Capcom’s oddball tower defense game, where players must protect a dancing Goddess as she cuts a path through monster-infested roads, is one of the most creative games released in 2024. It’s a strange spin on a classic genre that somehow defies classification. Plus, it features some of 2024’s best music and most eye-grabbing visuals. You can get it for just $40 during the Steam Winter Sale, but there’s actually a slightly better deal. Spend just 20 cents more and you can buy a bundle that also includes Okami, which is getting a long-awaited sequel. That’s one heck of a two-for-one deal.

UFO 50 — $21

A character shoots bad guys in a UFDO 50 minigame.
Mossmouth

At $25 originally, UFO 50 was already a steal. The retro collection features 50 original — and fully fleshed out — 8-bit games that are pixel perfect. The math always worked in its favor, as you were spending 50 cents per game. Now, it’s even more of a steal at $21. This is the kind of game that everyone needs to own, especially if you have a Steam Deck. I’ve spent over 85 hours with it since it came out and I’ve still only beaten a fraction of its games, let alone completed each game’s special challenge. Like a collection of great NES games, this one will keep you occupied for a lifetime.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes — $19

A man holds a gun in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.
Annapurna Interactive

I can’t let this year wrap up without plugging my own personal game of the year one last time. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is, without exaggeration, one of the greatest puzzle games ever built. It’s an engrossing maze full of secrets cut from the same cloth as Resident Evil. Each puzzle has its own internal logic that’s entirely different from everything else, but somehow feels consistent. I can’t recommend it enough, so here’s my last effort to get you to check it out: You can get it for $19 right now. That’s down from its usual price of $25, and I promise you that it’s more than worth every penny. If you’re home visiting family or with your partner, it doubles as the perfect couch co-op game (despite not actually having co-op) because its tough puzzles can take two minds to crack.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
You can prepare for Dragon Age: The Veilguard for $4 during PlayStation’s Summer Sale
A dragon appears on the ground in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard from BioWare and EA is one of the biggest games set to launch this fall. It will mark the first new game in the fantasy RPG series in a decade and hopefully be a single-player return to form for BioWare after the ill-regarded Anthem. If you're planning to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard when it launches later this year, you should catch up on the series' lore by revisiting some of the older games in it. Thankfully, the PlayStation Store Summer Sale just gave you the perfect opportunity to get Dragon Age: Inquisition for quite a low price.

For the rest of July, Dragon Age: Inquisition -- Game of the Year Edition, which includes the 50+ hour-long RPG and all of its DLC, is discounted to just $4 on the PlayStation Store as part of this Summer Sale. That's a 90% discount from its typical $40 price tag. If you've been wondering what to pick up as part of PlayStation's big summer sale and plan on playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard later this year, then getting Dragon Age: Inquisition and all its DLC for just $4 is clearly the deal to go with.

Read more
Get one of the best games of the last decade for $2 in Steam’s Summer Sale
Key art for Celeste.

During every Steam Summer Sale, tons of great indie games get massive discounts. For just a couple of dollars, you can pick up some of the best games the video game industry offers. Looking at the Featured Deep Discounts for this year's Steam Summer Sale, one indie game that stands out from the rest of the bunch is Celeste.

Released by Maddy Makes Games in 2018, Celeste is one of the best indie games of the 2010s; it even earned a rare five-star rating from Digital Trends when it launched. I had the pleasure of playing this game ahead of its wide release then, and I was completely taken aback by how it cleverly reinforces its poignant narrative themes through gameplay, which tasks players with mastering the controls and learning the layout of platforming challenges bit by bit to overcome a massive obstacle. If you haven't checked out Celeste yet, it's a steal at just $2, a 90% discount from its typical $20 price tag.

Read more
Prepare for Civilization 7 with this $3 Steam Summer Sale deal
Three Civilization 6 leaders standing above a board with the Eiffel tower on the left.

One of the most exciting announcements for PC gaming fans during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest live stream this year was for Sid Meier's Civilization VII. It's the next entry in a long-running turn-based strategy game series about building up and thriving as a civilization from scratch. Although Sid Meier's Civilization VII does not come out until next year and doesn't even get a full gameplay reveal until August, this year's Steam Summer Sale provides players the perfect opportunity to catch up on the series.

Navigate to the Featured Deep Discounts section of the Steam Summer Sale and you'll find that Sid Meier's Civilization VI from Firaxis and 2K is available for just $3, a 95% discount from its typical $60 price tag. If you've never played a Civilization game before or want to familiarize yourself with the core tenets of the series ahead of its next entry, this Steam Summer Sale deal provides an optimal opportunity to check it out.

Read more