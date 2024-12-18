Helldivers 2 is getting a surprising Killzone crossover

Helldivers 2 has been nothing short of a runaway success. Fans have wanted more options for character customization, including crossover events. A thread on the Helldivers subreddit from nine months ago asks: “Do you think Helldivers 2 will get crossover content?” Well, the answer is now yes, courtesy of a new DLC pack featuring Killzone 2 items.

Arrowhead, the development team behind Helldivers 2, announced the collaboration in a Steam post. The team wrote: “We decided a long time ago to do crossovers only if and when they make perfect sense for the game. So in that spirit, we’re hyped to announce our very first crossover: Killzone 2.”

The new content will be available in the Superstore (Helldivers 2’s version of a premium store). If you’ve played the game before, you might already know that items rotate in and out of the store quickly. That’s been another point of contention for fans, especially free-to-play players who grind out in-game currency rather than purchasing it, as the items can vanish before players have a chance to buy them. Arrowhead is also addressing this issue and leaving Killzone items in the store for five days per page.

The team says the shop rotation will return to normal after this, but that they will once more reach out for feedback afterwards to gauge players’ response to the longer shop times.

The initial round of Killzone-themed items is available in the shop now, and it features a new armor set, primary weapon, player banner, cape, and player title. A second set drops on December 23.

On top of the new content, Arrowhead’s Steam post also says: “High Command informs us that beyond the Superstore content, there’s also an additional Killzone 2 reward for all Helldivers depending on your success in the Galactic War.” It’s not clear what that means, but it’s an obvious hint that players can earn another reward in addition to the ones that can be bought in-store.

Killzone 2 released in 2009 from Guerrilla Games, the same studio responsible for the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn. It’s been 15 years since then, and though the studio says it is done with the Killzone franchise, it’s nice to see throwbacks like this.